With “As they say” a new era begins for Frasta

PURA – From rap to electronic music, the Ticino artist Frasta has put together his experiences and is ready to surprise us with a 2022 full of novelties.

News launched by the single released on January 29 “As they say”, a song that will be followed by other pieces that will then compose a disc that will be released by the musician and producer at the end of 2022.

Between a solid collaboration with London, an important journey and a new mountain to climb, Frasta told us what is boiling in his musical pot.

Does this single portend something bigger?

«Exactly, I am working on a new project with the London music engineer (Dan Smith DKS) with whom I have been collaborating since 2017. Our next work will be officially released – in disc form – at the end of 2022. Over the course of the year we will progressively publish of the singles, which will thus create a bit of momentum up to the release of the album ».

Starting with “As they say” …

«The song was born as a hymn to relax, even if society is hectic and runs fast. The concept is best expressed by the phrase “you’re never as good as they say you are, you’re never as bad as they say you are“(you are never as good as others say, but not as poor as they say). It is an invitation not to be influenced too much by the rhythms of society, but to focus on your dreams and goals”.

Thematically, will the singles on the album be similar?

«The idea is to create a concept album, launching the discourse of a restart from scratch. Sometimes in life you find yourself walking down a path where you may also be stable, but which does not satisfy you 100%. In this case, in my opinion, it is better to go down that mountain, to find another one and go higher, at the level of awareness, motivation, emotion ».

Has there been a change in music as well, compared to previous releases?

“It’s still electronic music, but it has more influences tending towards deep house and RnB.”

So is a new Frasta waiting for us?

«Yes (laughs, ed.). In the last year I have kind of started over. I understood that – as Will Smith said in “I Am Legend”, referring to Bob Marley and his music in Jamaica – I want to make music that can bring positivity into people’s daily lives ».

But you started as a rapper, right?

«Yes, I started making music at 15, approaching the first programs and software with which some people around me worked. At the time the electrohouse was very popular and I had started programming music and beats, with the intention of singing over it as a rapper (as a child I liked the rap of artists like Caparezza, Fabri Fibra, Eminem), but when I started doing music what came out of me was not hip hop or rap but really house, and it was simple, natural, and I realized that rap was not my way “.

When did you realize you wanted to jump into the world of music?

“It’s something I’ve always known. To date I do not have this, but it is something that I want to carry on and that does not make me sleep at night, that haunts me, to enter the international music industry is a real dream that I want to achieve. Instead, I realized that I can only do it seriously a few years ago, since people like my mastering engineer – who works with quite important artists in British / American music – have told me that I am achieving a professionally competitive quality ».

Has the pandemic affected your work?

“Yes, I am a person who is very sensitive to everything that happens around me. If there are people suffering, if there is depression in society, I feel it a lot. All the more reason I wanted to make sure that there was more positivity in my music, which is why in the last year I have been very inspired by the 70s disco, the strong, bright colors and the whole side of dance music, which went in discos. The pandemic has brought gray, and I want to contrast it with strong colors, with music that makes you dance ».

Has your trip to Australia influenced your music?

“Definitely, both my music and my life. I understood a lot of things about how the world turns, about how in a bigger city you have many more opportunities for work, for acquaintances, to fulfill yourself. Surely then being away from home makes you understand how much you have to fend for yourself, find solutions, especially when things don’t go well. It is an experience that has given me a lot of confidence and that has strengthened me ».

How to follow your news?

“You can find me on my social channels (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok), and find all my releases on the main digital platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, SoundCloud …)”.