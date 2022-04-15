with ASAP Rocky, a love story… and an improbable rumor of separation





RIHANNA. Singer Rihanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she lives an overhyped story. Since then, the couple has been the subject of media overexposure.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 15 avril 2022 à 10h58] When your name is Rihanna, it’s hard to keep your private life… private. So when the singer announces that she is pregnant with rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares her life, the whole planet gets involved. Rihanna, accustomed to the media game, will then have staged a paparazzade to reveal her baby bump to the eyes of the world, at the beginning of February.

There followed several public appearances, organized, round belly (very) apparent. On Instagram, where the singer has some 126 million subscribers, mix shots of magazine covers, like those of Vogue this week, with more private photos. But always the apparent belly. It must be said that for years, the rumors about a pregnancy of Rihanna were counted by tens.

So when on Twitter, this Friday, April 15, the rumor swells about a separation of the star couple after a supposed deception by rapper A$AP Rocky, it is inevitably thousands of Internet users who comment, once again, on this information which for time, has not been confirmed by either Rihanna or A$AP Rocky. Published by a “fashion influencer”, the rumor has since been one of the most discussed topics of the morning on the social network, with nearly 700,000 tweets. Of course, this rumor has no solid basis, and the frenzy of social media over these allegations demonstrates how much the slightest rumor about Rihanna’s private life can generate misplaced curiosities. No solid source is able to provide information on this subject, which is moreover very personal and which would above all be the subject of declarations by the main parties concerned.

“I just feel like I can go through anything with him by my side.” Pregnant, Rihanna is in the spotlight of Vogue magazine, which publishes a series of photos taken by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz, at the Ritz, in Paris. Displaying her baby bump, the singer confided in her pregnancy and her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky with whom she has shared her life for over a year and is therefore expecting her first child.

“He became my family during confinement, explains Rihanna to Vogue. There is no pretension between us, no comparison between his image and mine. We simply live. I just feel like I I can live it all with him by my side.”

Now 33 years old, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was born on October 3, 1988 in the Harlem district of New York. Rap holds a special place in his life. If this musical genre allowed him to become a planetary star, it especially allowed him to face the assassination of his big brother and the death of his sister following an overdose.

But it was not until 2012 and the death of his father to see him engage body and soul in rap. First with ASAP Mob, then solo. In 2016, the one who conquered the bins launched into the world of fashion and became the face of Dior. The following year, he joined forces with Guess. A true American icon of rap, he is now invited to Fashion Week and the mythical MET Gala.

Her Vogue front page is also an opportunity for the star to confide in her new album, the ninth, desperately awaited by her fans. “I envision my next project in a totally different way than I had imagined before. I think it suits me better, much better. It’s authentic, it will be fun for me, and it allows me to evacuate a lot of pressure”, explains Rihanna, who will not give more clues about this new project…

Rumors had been swirling for several months. It’s official since early February: Rihanna is pregnant, as shown by a series of photos relayed in many American media. We then discovered on these pictures the couple exchanging a kiss, walking in the streets of Harlem, in New York … But the detail that inevitably catches the eye was Rihanna’s pink coat open on her round belly.

Until this true / false paparazzade, the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy had been kept secret, despite the many rumors that had been circulating for several months. On her Instagram account, the singer from Barbados has not stopped posting pictures of her, more or less dressed, never showing a baby bump.

And for good reason, according to the tabloid Page Six, it was only a few hours before the publication of the famous photos that Rihanna announced her pregnancy to her father, Ronald Fenty. “She warned me Sunday evening and she sent me photos. I’m in heaven,” explains the future grandfather to the American media.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship since December 2020. But their relationship was not made official until May 2021, in an interview with GQ magazine, in which the rapper claimed that the singer was “the wife of his life.” Since then, pregnancy rumors have continued to spill over, on social networks or in the tabloids.

The latest rumor about Rihanna’s pregnancy dates back only a few months. In November 2021, the singer received the distinction of national heroine of Barbados, her country of origin. Dressed in a very tight orange dress, she had caught the eye of social networks for her supposed baby bump. According to many fans, including the certified Twitter account The Academy, Rihanna was already pregnant with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. A tweet that had inevitably raised many questions on the social network.

And this isn’t the first time rumors have surfaced about Rihanna’s pregnancy. In 2019, the rumors about a first child for the couple were such that they pushed the star to speak in the columns of Vogue magazine. “I don’t think about it. But, I don’t know… It’s God’s plan”, launched the singer, giving free rein to the speculation of her admirers.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known as Rihanna, was born on February 20, 1988 in Saint Michael, Barbados. Coming from an Afro-Caribbean family, she grew up in a bungalow and suffered a childhood marked by her father’s addictions to cocaine, alcohol or marijuana. At a very young age, Rihanna was passionate about music: she founded a group with two classmates, then left school to devote herself to music. Her school career in 2003, the year she was spotted by American producer Evan Rogers.

Rihanna released her first album in 2005, Music of the Sun. The record, which sold two million copies, was a success and augured well for a prolific career. A second album, A Girl Like Me, was released the following year and confirmed his budding career. Rihanna will be out Good Girl Gone Bad in 2007, R-rated in 2009, Loud in 2010, talk that talk in 2011, Unapologetic in 2012 and Anti in 2016. The success is immense: Rihanna is the artist with the most certifications in the world, in addition to being one of the singers who have exceeded 100 million digital sales in the United States.

Added to this are some 280 million albums sold worldwide and 60 cumulative weeks at the top of the American rankings. According to Time magazine, Rihanna is one of the most influential people in the world, in addition to being one of the richest according to Forbes.

With all her successes, singer Rihanna is one of the richest artists on the planet, according to the ranking of the specialized site Forbes. In 2019, the fortune of the star of Barbados is estimated at some 600 million dollars. A sum that has only increased since in 2021, the same magazine Forbes estimates it at 1.7 billion dollars. A heritage inflated by the various activities of the singer, who is also an accomplished businesswoman.

Rihanna has an extremely busy professional life. In 2020, she made a sensational entry into the world of luxury by launching her collection, called Fenty, in collaboration with the prestigious French brand LVMH. A streetwear ready-to-wear line that is causing a stir in the fashion world, since it is the first time since Christian Lacroix in 1987 that LVMH has associated its brand with a personality. In addition to being one of the most famous and powerful artists on the planet, Rihanna now takes on the role of CEO of her own house, a first.

The Fenty collection was available from May 24 to 29 in a pop-up store in Paris, in the Marais, then the clothes and accessories went on sale on the brand’s website, from May 29, 2019. The strong values ​​conveyed by the Rihanna’s line: Speak to all women, of any color and body type. A key word that the singer had already applied to her collections of beauty products, Fenty Beauty and lingerie, “Savage X Fenty”. Fashion according to Rihanna, however, has a price, since it took from 179 for a t-short to 1,300 euros for the most expensive items such as coats.