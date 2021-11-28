“With Atalanta the same performance as with Roma, Inter and Fiorentina”

These are the words of Massimiliano Allegri, technician of the Juventus, released at a press conference after the 1-0 home knockout againstAtalanta:

Does Juventus lack team spirit?

“Analyzing tonight’s match … I told the team I wasn’t disappointed because they made a good performance. We conceded little and nothing to Atalanta, the episode can go against or in favor. Same performance as with Roma, Inter and Fiorentina. We had chances with Chiesa, even tonight we had five to score goals. The boys don’t have goals in their legs, there is too much haste and desire to do. We have to keep working, unfortunately these things happen in football . The reality is that at the moment we have 21 points and we have to start again from here. So far what we have done has not been enough. Tonight the team did a good performance “, he reports. tuttoomercatoweb.com.

Disappointed with Kean’s entry?

“I said before that whoever played from the start and who entered did a good performance. We need to prepare for Salerno where there will be a battle. One step at a time, you just have to do as the boys are doing.”

How did the team isolate itself from yesterday’s events? How are Chiesa and McKennie?

“The team isolated itself and then today the president gave a beautiful speech to the team. The atmosphere is calm, the club thinks of everything. Chiesa is definitely out, McKennie has taken this blow to the knee and let’s see. Let’s get Chiellini and De back. Sciglio “.

What do you think of the whistles in Morata?

“The fans should be thanked because they were close to us. It is normal that when you lose the fans whistle. Morata played a good match technically and physically, I have nothing to blame anyone for.”

Withdraw? What is the goal now?

“We have no goals, only to win in Salerno. I retire nothing, I wanted to give the day off because nothing can be said about the performance. But the boys wanted to train so we will train”.

Did you say that the staff is from the Scudetto?

“The classification says this. I have always said that in the championship there is no absolute value. You had to have more points, yes. To say this to say that Juventus certainly won the championship, they pass us by. Let’s be realistic,” things go a certain way. We need to have more anger and less disappointment. Because anger proves that we are not these but that we are better. Me first. “