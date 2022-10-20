With “Black Adam”, Dwayne Johnson would like to sit at the superhero table

Dr. Fate/Kent Nelson (Pierce Brosnan) and Black Adam/Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in “Black Adam”, by Jaume Collet-Serra. WARNER BROS

A kingdom in the tropics where a mineral with fabulous properties is extracted falls prey to mercenaries. You liked Wakanda, the stronghold of Black Panther (2018)? You’ll love Kahndaq, placed under the protection of Black Adam (of course, you have the right to care a fig about these tales of sticky rulers). In any case, the firm Warner Bros. Discovery counts on it. If you buy a ticket to see Dwayne Johnson access the banquet of characters from the comic book brand DC universe (whose most famous representatives are Superman and Batman), you will participate in the conglomerate’s effort to catch up on Disney, which – thanks to Marvel Studios – rules the superhero market.

black adam can therefore be justified as part of the Powerpoint presentation of a business plan. It is more difficult to defend the cinematographic existence of the feature film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is one of the successes of the genre (the Batmanby Tim Burton, the first Spidermanby Sam Raimi, Thor: Ragnarokby Taika Waititi) what opening a container of second-hand clothes is to a fashion show.

The opening of the film is cluttered with an endless pseudobiblical flashback (Kahndaq is a desert city somewhere between Sudan and Iraq), which shows digital mobs digging up sand to extract eternium to to satisfy the thirst for omnipotence of a cruel sovereign. Surprise, the tyrant is overthrown by a hero with superhuman powers. Fifty centuries later, a group of resisters to the occupation of Kahndaq by mercenaries awakens this metahuman, colossal fifty-something who resembles both the statue that dominates the city and Dwayne Johnson, the former wrestler turned actor. highest grossing of what remains of the US box office.

Teth Adam (who will be renamed in the final credits) turns out to be in a mood to say the least, reluctantly joining the rebel cause, not hesitating to sow death around him, thus flouting the ethics of superheroes . This deviance attracts the attention of the Justice Society of America (JSA), an organization dedicated to the maintenance of superheroic order, which dispatches a handful of superheroes (known only to exegetes of the DC library) to Kahndaq.

worn gags

Their irruption creates the only interesting moment of black adam – a conversation between Adrianna (Sarah Shahi), leader of the rebellion, and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), leader of the JSA detachment, the former questioning the legitimacy of American intervention in a country that the powerful have left to suffer for decades.

