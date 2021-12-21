With Boric, Chile turns red. World Left in celebration

The political map of Latin America is tinged more and more red and, after Honduras, Chile also turns decisively to the left. This was decided by the more than eight million eligible holders – just 55% of the total but this presence in the vote is already a record half in Santiago – who gave a large victory to the former student leader, the 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, an ally of the communists.

Surprising is the 12-point margin by which the youngest president of all time of the Andean nation outclassed his right-wing rival, 55-year-old lawyer Kast. No one expected Boric’s 56% against Kast’s 44%, starting with the markets which, not surprisingly, yesterday punished both the Chilean peso, which fell to its lowest level in the last 21 months, and the Santiago Stock Exchange. Boric had narrowly lost in the first round, where he was the candidate of the left coalition Apruebo Dignidad, with the Communist party inside. In Sunday’s ballot he expanded his electoral base to include the Socialist Party but, now, he will have to further expand his alliances because when he takes office in March he will not have a majority in Parliament. Play strength, therefore, will also have to attract the parliamentarians of the Chilean DC and of the center. Boric exploded politically two years ago by supporting the feminist, indigenist, independence and environmentalist protests of the protesters and by proposing health and pension reforms, which today in Chile are almost only private. To do this, he will have to talk to the center and it will be interesting to see how he can retrace his recent past, when he has repeatedly expressed full support for the Venezuelan dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro. Moreover, given the political, social, and economic situation in Chile today, which is really complicated due to inflation that has not been seen for decades and due to the pandemic that has multiplied the poor, Boric will have to “manage” the most radical aspirations of the country. Communist party with which he will govern and which sees in Venezuelan Chavismo and Cuban Castroism two socio-economic models to imitate.

It is the first time since the fall of Salvador Allende, in 1973, that a truly leftist president has returned to the Moneda and this shakes not only the markets but also the real economy. Chile, which leaves the outgoing president, Sebastián Piñera, center-right, to Boric, has in fact the most favorable foreign debt rating in the American continent and is the most developed economy in the region after the United States and Canada. In Latin America, its development is the most dynamic and has an enviable competitiveness for all its neighbors, including Brazil, not to mention Argentina on the verge of yet another default. Boric, until yesterday, was celebrating Maduro’s Chavista dictatorship and if anyone has more than one perplexity about the address of his next administration, just listen to the Kirchnerist ambassador to Chile, Rafael Bielsa, who has attacked Kast several times, diplomatically giving him the Nazi-fascist. In celebration, of course, the world left, headed by Enrico Letta, the Brazilian Lula and the Colombian Petro, two likely next presidents in their respective countries in 2022. Just to demonstrate that the “red wave” in Latin America is not a fire fatuous.