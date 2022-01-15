With Cagliari it will be 4-3-3. Oliveira: “I’ll take care of it” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

If, as he declares, “I love challenges”, Rome is the right place for him. Sergio Oliveira It shows up. Sober tone but stopped and personality. Mourinho – as Stefano Carina underlines in ‘Il Messaggero’ – will not hesitate to launch it from the first minute against the Cagliari. Rome which, thanks to the emergency in defense (out Smalling, Karsdorp, Ibanez And Cristante), will confirm the back four by moving to 4-3-3. The surprise excluded would be Veretout with a very proactive median composed of Mkhitaryan, Sergio Oliveira And Pilgrims. Forward, Abraham central with sides Zaniolo And Felix. A training without medians. A role that Pinto near. The possibility is subject to the departure of Diawara (for now there has been only one poll of the Valencia). The dream remains Kamara which, however, risks remaining such unless in Trigoria they monetize the release of the Guinean. Ndombele has costs very high like Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz which, perhaps, will become objectives in summer, with Xhaka. Proposed in the past few weeks Aebischer (Young Boys): answer a lot lukewarm.