“With Calisto Tanzi a clot of interests was created between powerful lords, between Parma and Verona Naples was sunk”

Napoli football news. At Radio Punto Nuovo, during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show, he spoke Marco Bellinazzo, economist:

“The story of that Italian football, that of the time of Calisto Sanzi, was emblematic. Cragnotti is another of the protagonists of a complex period where there was a triad, not only Juventus, ascertained by the proceedings, that is, the existence of a co-ownership with two teams that they asserted to the empire of Calisto Sanzi, that is Parma and Verona with the determination of strange results for the consequent relegation of Napoli which already had problems of its own but with those results was sunk. That is one of the many events that led to the destruction of the model of Italian football that has not evolved but has gone through twisted paths. A sort of football-financial power was created that gave rise to a clot of interests between powerful gentlemen. It is one of the saddest pages of Italian football and from this point of view we did not miss anything. We cited a series of scandalous facts when the context was complex “.