With campaign LinkedIn talks about prejudice against dyslexia

It is estimated that there are around 700 million people in the world who suffer from dyslexia.

In Mexico, it is estimated that between three and 10 percent of the population suffers from some degree of dyslexia.

97 percent of the world’s population sees this diagnosis as a problem.

There are many brands that use advertising to defend and even end the discrimination of some health conditions of many people. As in the case of LinkedIn, which seeks to end prejudice against dyslexia in its users with a campaign.

Dyslexia is the learning disability that remains invisible in the world of work. It is a learning disorder that affects reading and writing skills. This means that basic language skills that are usually developed in the first years of life – such as reading comprehension, writing or spelling – do not evolve at a normal rate.

According to Dyslexia and Literacy International, the lack of basic literacy skills means that many young adults still lack the functional skills they need to make their way in the modern world.

In that sense, it is difficult to calculate exactly how many dyslexics there are in the world, but said organization suggests that at least 10 percent of the population suffers from it, which is equivalent to about 700 million people.

In Mexico, according to data from the Universidad de Insurgente, it is estimated that between three and 10 percent of the population suffers from some degree of dyslexia. That means that around a million Mexicans have difficulty learning and mastering the language.

LinkedIn campaign seeks to end prejudice against dyslexia

With the use of a label, LinkedIn, the digital platform dedicated to making job links, cites “Dyslexic Thinking” among the talents that its users may have.

The label, which debuted in March this year, aims to break down prejudice against dyslexia and educate users as part of a campaign by the Made by Dyslexia charity.

Similarly, to support this action, between the organizer and the social network, Dictionary.com has also redefined the term as “strengths in creative, problem-solving and communication skills.”

Likewise, in the campaign to make visible how common dyslexia is in the world, celebrities and businessmen with successful careers who have this diagnosis have been presented and that it has not been an impediment to their development.

The centerpiece of this campaign features world-class personalities such as businessman Richard Branson, actress and model, Keira Knightley and others discussing their own “dyslexic thinking.”



The platform mentions that, through the label “dyslexic thinking”, they seek to raise awareness about what this problem that affects one of 5 people in the world is really about. But, 97 percent of the world’s population sees this diagnosis as a problem.



“It is significant because it recognizes this unique way of thinking as a positive trait. Dyslexic thinking is a skill that can give you an edge at work: You likely have strong problem-solving skills, a strong imagination, and creative, broad thinking. I am proud to be a dyslexic thinker and redefining dyslexia as a skill gave me the freedom to pursue my dreams without barriers.”

Along those lines, a report accompanying the launch notes that as automation comes to the fore, the problem-solving skills associated with dyslexia are a benefit, not a hindrance.

Made By Dyslexia founder Kate Griggs explained that “research has shown that dyslexics’ thinking skills, such as creativity, problem solving and leadership, are vital to the 21st century workplace.”

“When we reach a 50/50 division of labor between machines and humans, as is forecast for 2025, the skills that humans will need will be dyslexic thinking skills. The world’s largest careers platform, LinkedIn, has recognized it.” Griggs added.

There are many brands that are using their power in advertising to present campaigns that help a population of humanity, such as the London Zoo, which exhibited a crocodile skin bag to draw attention and raise awareness of the threat of animals hunt.

The use of marketing and marketing strategies have worked for many organizations to raise awareness about various problems that can affect the world.

Now read:

Supermarket is criticized for protecting makeup for dark-skinned customers

Volaris seeks to combat Human Trafficking; L’Oréal’s 1000 skin tips launched

Employees of the Sonora Grill denounce that they are asked to divide customers by skin color