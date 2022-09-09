With Carlos III, great changes are coming for the royal family

Can King Charles III cede the throne to Prince William? 2:12

(CNN) — God save the queen, long live the King. The second Elizabethan era has come to an end and the royal family will now regroup around a new monarch for the next era in British history.

What will change for each of the royals?

Carlos

The moment Elizabeth II died, her eldest son, Carlos, automatically became monarch. As sovereign, he has chosen to take the name of King Carlos III.

All rights and responsibilities of the Crown now rest with King Charles III.

He becomes head of state not only in Great Britain, but also in 14 other British Commonwealth realms, including Australia and Canada. He will become head of the 56-member Commonwealth, though that is not a hereditary post, after Commonwealth leaders agreed to succeed him at a meeting in London in 2018.

He became head of the British Armed Forces, the judicial service and the civil service, and is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England. He is the Fountain of Honour, which means that all honors, such as knighthoods, will now be bestowed in his name.

Britain does not have a codified constitution, so the monarchy’s role is defined by convention rather than law. He has a duty to remain politically impartial, which means he will come under increased scrutiny if he continues to express the views for which he is known.

He has championed alternative medicine and organic farming techniques. In 1984, he attacked the “glass stumps and concrete towers” of modern architecture. He has been warning of the dangers of climate change for decades. In so-called “black spider” memos, he raised the issues of concern to ministers directly.

In a BBC documentary to commemorate his 70th birthday, Carlos acknowledged having offended some with his past interventions. But he promised not to meddle in controversial issues once sovereign, saying he would operate within “constitutional parameters.”

Elizabeth remained “above politics” and never expressed herself in any way on any issue, and rarely divided opinion as a result. She managed to retain popular support and cross-party support in parliament, which was the only body with the power to unseat her.

Is King Carlos III ready to assume his new reign? 1:06

We will never know what he discussed in his regular audiences with his prime ministers, starting with Churchill, but Carlos is a more outspoken character. Will he stay quiet on policy issues in public but will he continue to lobby in private? Will the prime minister act on it?

The prime minister’s hearings are one of several constitutional duties King Charles III is expected to undertake and will bring him into regular contact with politicians. He appoints the prime minister, opens parliamentary sessions, passes legislation and official appointments, receives the credentials of foreign ambassadors and world leaders on state visits.

Carlos has also adopted the symbolic position as Head of the Nation, which means that he becomes the symbol of national identity, unity and pride. He represents continuity and celebrates excellence on behalf of the country. That is why we see the monarch opening national events and leading commemorations.

People turned to Isabel in times of crisis, but will they join King Carlos III in the same way? He is more divisive not only because of his blunt views, but also because of the bad taste in her mouth that still remains from her acrimonious divorce from his immensely popular first wife, Diana.

All official royal residences, including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, will now be under his control. There are also other residences like Balmoral in Scotland and Sandringham in Norfolk that the queen owned privately, and the nation will have to see who she leaves them to in her will.

Either way, Carlos’s wealth has skyrocketed. He will now receive the Sovereign Grant, which covers the cost of his official duties and amounted to 86.3 million pounds (about 99.2 million dollars) for the fiscal year 2021/2022. He will take charge of the Royal Collection, which includes one of the most valuable art collections in the world. He also collects the Duchy of Lancaster, a vast estate of more than 10,000 hectares of land, prime London real estate and an investment portfolio.

King Charles III has become one of the richest men in England overnight.

Stretcher

For years, the big question surrounding Carlos’s wife was around her title. At the time her wedding was announced in February 2005, the official statement read: “Mrs Parker Bowles is intended to use her title the Royal Highness of her the Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales accedes to the Throne”. That was a very clear sign that Camilla would not use the title of queen. However, her office at Clarence House distanced itself from that statement in the intervening years, saying it was a matter for the reigning monarch.

Then, in February 2022, the queen expressed her wish for her daughter-in-law to be known as queen consort when Charles became king in a message that marked the beginning of her platinum jubilee year, a statement that seemed to settle the issue for right

The wishes of the queen were welcomed by the couple themselves. That same weekend, a statement issued by a spokesman said they had been “moved and humbled by Her Majesty’s words from her”.

Where will the couple live? Well, traditionally the new monarch would move to Buckingham Palace, but in 2011, the BBC reported that Charles was considering moving his entire court to Windsor and turning Buckingham Palace into an events venue. That would be a dramatic and controversial change, but it could also affirm King Carlos III as the new boss.

William and Kate

Until now, Charles has been responsible for covering the expenses of his heir, Prince William.

William has now inherited his father’s title of Duke of Cornwall, which comes with an estate that last year generated an income of 23 million pounds ($26 million). That money now goes directly to William and he becomes independently wealthy.

His new title is His Royal Highness The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge and tradition dictates that as first in line to the throne he will also become Prince of Wales, but that is something the monarch will need to make an announcement about. specific. If he does, Kate becomes his Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

William and Kate will be able to establish their own independent court, currently based at Kensington Palace in west London, in an apartment that was refurbished shortly after their marriage. It seems unlikely that William will want to move, so the king’s former residences, including Clarence House and Birkhall in the Scottish Highlands, will likely remain empty until Charles offers them to other family members or finds an alternative use. The family resides at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor during the school term.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will follow their parents’ titles. They are now Their Royal Highnesses Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge. Colloquially, they are likely to be known as George, Charlotte, and Louis of Wales.

harry and meghan

Charles’ second son Harry is unlikely to be offered a royal position unless he and his wife Meghan return to their royal duties, and the king would also need to confirm they can continue to use Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. , which is part of the royal estate. They currently live with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet in California, but were allowed to continue using Frogmore as their official residence during the monarch’s reign.

When Harry and Meghan announced in early 2020 that they would be retiring from royal duties, they said they would “work to become financially independent.” The terms of the separation stipulated that while the couple would always be part of the family, they would no longer use their Her Royal Highness titles.

As grandchildren of the monarch, Archie now automatically becomes HRH Prince Archie of Sussex, while Lilibet will become HRH Princess Lilibet of Sussex. If they use those titles, it will only be known the first time their parents mention them publicly.

Prince Andrew and other family members

King Charles III is also responsible for distributing roles, responsibilities and resources to other members of the royal family.

Carlos has never been close to his brother Andres, who stepped down from royal duties over his ties to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In January 2022 he was stripped of his Royal Highness title from him, as well as others associated with military and charitable functions. That raises the question of whether the new king continues to allow Andrew to use his Buckingham Palace apartment and offer him financial support.

Then there are his other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and more distant relatives like the Gloucesters and the Kents, who retain royal residences in Kensington.

Carlos will have to decide how much family support he needs to carry out his functions and to whom he wants to offer it. He then he can reveal what support he offers in return. Many of these decisions would have already been made and the first telltale signs of where his loyalties lie will be seen in who gets which residences and especially who gets an upgrade.

Anne and Edward, and their wife Sophia, the Countess of Wessex, are expected to continue their public duties after decades of dedicated service, but the new king needs to balance that with the pressure of a scaled-down monarchy in times of austerity.