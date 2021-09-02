With centralized exchanges in the sights of regulators, demand for DEXs could grow

Over the past 10 years, Bitcoin (BTC) has achieved extraordinary results as a store of value and a speculative investment vehicle. However, a central factor was its decentralized nature, which could have prompted regulators and governments around the world to try to stop it well before it could take hold.

Governments are evidently troubled by the potential impact digital assets could have on national economies. However, while lawmakers are unlikely to find ways to permanently block decentralized networks, they can prevent access to centralized platforms that interact with digital assets.

Recently, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has come under attack from regulators around the world, and several countries have issued warnings or announced investigations into its activities. At the moment, centralized exchanges (CEX) seem to be more willing than ever to collaborate with regulators, which could possibly affect decentralized exchanges (DEX) as well.

The blockchain and crypto sector has now been based on the ethos of decentralization for over a decade, and with the aim of removing as many centralized intermediaries as possible, the CEX, sadly, could very well be next on the list, pushing volumes to a transition towards i DEX.

Distribute control

While they provide investors with access to a wide range of assets, sometimes shortly after their launch, centralized exchanges require traders to give up custody of their investments, a condition that is underappreciated in the industry. While decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been around for some time, only in the last year have they begun to pose a real threat to their centralized counterparts.

Greater regulatory scrutiny is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, new users previously discouraged by the unclear regulatory environment associated with exchanges will now be more willing to join the industry. On the other hand, however, some users may leave the CEX due to the increasingly strict regulation, choosing to shift their activities to DEX.

“More regulation automatically means more users,”Said Jack Tao, CEO of Singapore-based global cryptocurrency exchange Phemex. “The government has a responsibility to protect all investors, and increased regulation of centralized exchanges will reinforce entry barriers for new CEX platforms.“

Additionally, he mentioned that while regulatory development could reduce the number of initial coin offerings (ICOs) listed on exchanges, it could improve the quality of projects in the industry. Applied properly, regulation could have a more positive impact on the market than is believed. Tao added:

“Centralized platforms still have many services to offer. A DEX is simply a product with no ‘service’ and I don’t think they will overtake centralized exchanges in the short term. “

From exchanges based on the automated market maker (AMM) model like Uniswap and SushiSwap on Ethereum, where the order book is replaced by liquidity pools, to the Serum order book platform on the Solana blockchain, decentralized exchanges offer a way alternative to trading, including the ability to earn rewards by providing liquidity. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is built on a foundation of user-provided liquidity, and with centralized exchanges increasingly targeted by governments, the demand for DEXs is growing.

Recently, senior executives at one of the largest Bitcoin derivatives exchanges in the world, BitMEX, received allegations related to alleged negligent protocols for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) security measures. . This event caused a stir, spreading fears of a lawsuit against the exchange and causing balances on the platform to plummet to their lowest levels since November 2018.

At the time of writing, Uniswap alone has a market cap of nearly $ 27 billion, and records over $ 1.4 billion in trading volume every day. Hundreds of billions of dollars are poured into DEXs every month, and last October Uniswap surpassed the trading volumes of the large US crypto exchange Coinbase.

Are decentralized exchanges finally giving CEX a hard time? With regulatory concern surrounding centralized platforms, demand for trustless cryptocurrency exchanges potentially has room for growth.

Change systems

The main advantage of decentralized exchanges is that they do not require a trusted intermediary to execute trades. This offers various benefits to traders, including reduced transaction costs due to lower overheads. Considering that traders are constantly looking for the best deal, centralized exchanges may have to start cutting their fees to compete.

Additionally, DEXs offer lower counterparty risk as orders are filled by a smart contract rather than another person, and this in turn reduces the attack surface for attackers looking to steal funds. Decentralized finance and, by extension, decentralized exchanges have improved access to digital assets, allowing anyone with an internet-connected smartphone to access financial services.

Several centralized exchanges cannot offer services to citizens of certain jurisdictions due to regulatory issues. DEXs do not have these limitations, and can enter markets previously inaccessible to centralized trading platforms. Furthermore, they are under no obligation to provide information to third parties, with limited registration requirements to use the platform.

Since DEXs don’t use fiat currencies, they can afford a lot more than centralized exchanges, but it’s very likely that regulators won’t sit idly by. Eventually they could target them too.

DEXs are still in the early stages, and until more research is done to mitigate the risks they pose, centralized exchanges will likely continue to exist in one form or another. After all, CEXs offer some benefits that cannot be implemented in a decentralized way, for example insurance.

While DEXs can be much harder to hack, funds lost to attacks on centralized exchanges are often repaid to investors, giving a sense of responsibility to one of the riskiest investment markets in the world. Additionally, they offer features like customer support, fiat on-ramp and off-ramp, and generally higher liquidity.

This does not mean that decentralized exchanges will not continue to dent their market share, and while there will always be a need for centralized exchanges, the sector may find itself on the verge of a shift towards intermediary-free crypto trading.

The future of exchanges

Ethereum isn’t the only one benefiting from the growth of DEXs. Other blockchains such as Polkadot and Solana have already created decentralized and interoperable exchange ecosystems for their respective platforms. While most interoperability protocols already have bridges to the Ethereum network, improved cross-chain support may be precisely what DEXs need to start dominating the industry.

However, decentralized exchanges also have downsides. For example, they do not protect against money laundering and do not implement robust KYC procedures. This could be a significant hurdle for regulators, especially if DEX becomes the premier portal for cryptocurrency trading. “DEXs will be a big problem for regulators,“Explained Tao, adding:

“Currently, regulators face a gigantic technological challenge, and the only way to be part of this innovation is to improve traditional ways of reaching the industry.”

There is evidence that criminals use decentralized exchanges to conduct illegal activities. Last September, $ 281 million worth of cryptocurrencies was stolen by the KuCoin exchange, and those responsible would use the decentralized exchange Uniswap in order to exchange the stolen tokens for ETH, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

That said, decentralized exchanges are simple protocols, which allow distributed nodes to communicate with each other. While they can be used for good or bad causes, the protocol itself can do very little to stop malicious activity. This is similar to how the internet is still being used for crimes, and even though security systems have improved to the point of making much of the criminal activity traceable, the internet itself cannot stop people from abusing it.

Related: BlockFi in Regulators’ Crosshairs, a Sign of Possible Crypto Lending Regulations?

Without centralized servers, blocking a decentralized exchange is virtually impossible, making it unclear how governments could force them to comply with the regulations. One solution involves a centralized custodian identifying users on the protocol, but it is likely only temporary and will soon be replaced by decentralized alternatives.

As digital assets continue to spread into the mainstream, infrastructure borrowed from centralized finance has come under considerable scrutiny in recent months, leaving both retail and institutional investors uncertain how to proceed.

The current DeFi and DEX ecosystems are still in their infancy, and the industry will only be able to develop the financial infrastructure of the future through trial and error. As access to trading platforms and other financial services improves by eliminating trust factors and reducing costs, digital assets may soon begin to be adopted by the general public.