With China in its sights, Japan breaks with its past and gives firm support to Ukraine

Japan broke a precedent of years with its harsh response to the Russian invasion in Ukraineand the conflict could modify the defense strategy of tokyo against Chinese regional ambitions, according to analysts.

When Russia occupied the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014, the Japanese response was lukewarm. But this time he has been in step with his Western allies on sanctions and harsh rhetoric against Moscoweven sending non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

The crisis is already impacting debates over military spending and capacity in a country whose constitution limits the role of its armed forces to defense.

“Japan has already been accused of paying its way out, in a way, by giving money without getting directly involved in crises,” said Valerie Niquet, an Asia expert at France’s Foundation for Strategic Research.

On this occasion, tokyo “It’s putting a lot of emphasis on what they’re doing … to show they’re not sitting around waiting to see what happens.”

The speed with which tokyo has adopted measures such as individual sanctions has been “completely remarkable,” said Tobias Harris of the Center for American Progress.

“This is more than I expected we would see from a Japanese government,” he added.

In part it reflects the extraordinary nature of the conflict, but other factors are at play, including the departure of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who sought rapprochement with Moscow.

Abe, who resigned in 2020, hoped that with a better relationship he could resolve the dispute over Russian-held islands, which Moscow calls the Kuriles and Japan calls the Northern Territories.

With Abe out of the way, the Japanese government felt freer to act against Moscow, although it has not come out of joint energy deals with Russia for fear of a shortage.

China in the crosshairs

Even more worrying is China with its growing regional ambitions, including its desire to “reunify Taiwan” and its claims to several disputed islands.

Before tokyo feared that aggressive action against Russia would lead to Moscow closer to Beijing, said James DJ Brown, an associate professor of political science at Temple University in Tokyo.

“But now that has completely changed,” he told AFP.

Now the view is that “Japan has to be tough on Russia because otherwise it sets a precedent, and perhaps encourages China to think that it can do the same,” he said.

In the medium term, Japan must totally change the vision on Russia in its national security strategy, which it will present this year.

“Definitely, Russia will be classified as a threat,” Niquet said.

“In the previous report, from 2013, Russia perhaps not seen as an opportunity, but certainly not as a threat. That’s going to change completely,” she teased.

nuclear discussion

The Ukrainian crisis could also strengthen the hand of those calling for more military spending.

In last year’s campaign, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set a long-term goal to increase the military budget to more than 2% of GDP, from the traditional 1%.

The debate to have attack capacity, such as being able to carry out drone attacks against an enemy, has been controversial given the limits of the pacifist constitution of the archipelago since 1947.

But “the images we see of Ukraine they are going to help the people who want them to Japan have a more robust national defense,” Harris said.

Even more controversial is that the ruling party is seeking to debate nuclear deterrence, following suggestions by lawmakers to consider sharing nuclear technologies.

Japan is currently dependent on US nuclear protection, and its long-standing policy prohibits it from producing, possessing or harboring such weapons.

But the mere fact of discussing the issue in the country, which suffered from the bomb attacks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, reflects the extent of the effects of the Ukrainian crisis.

“I think we haven’t fully seen the impact that this war will have on internal Japanese discussions,” Harris said.

(AFP information)

