With cloud mining everyone can mine bitcoins and get rich. But very few serious platforms

Cryptocurrencies are monopolizing the interests of investors but also of the simple curious. This is not surprising because these strange virtual currencies straight and guaranteed by the blockchain mechanism manage to generate truly impressive returns.

However, one of the most robust methods of making money on cryptocurrencies is the famous mining. The mining activity was just this year subject to a very severe ban in China. This has forced Chinese cryptocurrency miners to suspend business but more often to flee abroad especially to North America and neighboring countries with lower energy costs.



Mining can make a lot of money but it is for a few experts. In fact, specific tools and equally specialized skills are needed. Precisely in this sense it is really an excellent idea that of cloud mining, that is to say a cloud mining in which the miner simply has the task of paying. the cloud mining company to do the mining for you. This activity has proved to be very profitable but currently the companies that do it seriously and honestly are very few, actually there are only two. As far as we know. For the rest, the web is teeming with braggart who promise cloud mining but in reality simply rob their unfortunate users. Indeed, most recently also the Play Store has literally plagued itself with these apps, so much so that a security expert company would have detected as many as 100, most of which are still operating.

The two serious companies we are talking about are: Shamining, British and ECOS, Armenian. These are two operators with contracts still available and who have always operated efficiently.

These are companies that seriously operate in this sector, but obviously it is a must to remember that these are high-risk activities and investments and therefore we must think carefully before dressing them up.