With Correa Twins, Yankees and Astros favorites signing Story

After the surprising agreement between Puerto Rican Carlos Correa and the Twins in the early hours of Saturday, Trevor Story remains the last star player in 2021 free agency.

The Yankees added a potential shortstop when they acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Minnesota, along with Josh Donaldson, in a trade earlier in the week, but it appears the club hasn’t given up hope of acquiring Trevor Story, the Yankees reported. MLB Network contributor Jon Heyman. Another team that would be after the stellar shortstop are the Houston Astrosa team that was left without SS after losing Correa in free agency.

According to Heyman, Story could be looking for a short-term deal with release clauses, similar to Correa’s with the Twins. Such a deal would benefit a Yankees who don’t want to block the path of prospect Anthony Volpe, who is shaping up to be New York’s shortstop of the future.

Heyman has heard that the Astros, Rangers, Red Sox and Giants are also in the running for Story. The 28-year-old shortstop would prefer to stay at the position, but he would have to move if he gets to Texas, Boston or San Francisco, something that could give the Bombers the advantage.