“With Covid, increases in transport, ski passes and hotels”

For those with a child under the age of eight, a weekend in the snow will cost around 440 euros per person.

Transports – According to the association, the increases start from the item “transport”: Italians must take into account the sting on fuels, with the prices of gas And diesel fuel increased by 24% more. Who moves in train will not be able to take advantage of discounts and promotions on tickets in effect before the pandemic while those who buy a ticket airplane will see fares increase by 18.9% for domestic flights.

What changes for the stays – For hotels and accommodation facilities, prices reach + 15% in ski areas with a strong tourist vocation, as confirmed by the hoteliers themselves. The survey reveals that staying 7 nights in an exclusive structure in Cortina d’Ampezzo can go like this costing € 36,428. Even bars and restaurants are not saved: on average, 5% more will be spent on eating out than in 2019.

The sore point of the ski pass – Assoutenti compared the rates in force in the main ski resorts in the 2019/2020 season with the current ones, discovering that the increases in high season reach + 9.3%. In addition, there is a new consumer spending: the obligation of insurance coverage on the ski slopes which will start next January 1st. An expense ranging from 2-3 euros for the daily policy to 50 euros for the seasonal one.

Comments – “The trend of prices and tariffs on the snow – he says Furio Truzzi, president of Assoutenti – demonstrates how the operators have unloaded on consumers final the cost of the winter season skipped last year due to Covid, applying a series of increases that will make this year more expensive to spend a few days in the snow “.

“In such a delicate moment for Italian tourism – he declares Simone Baldelli (FI), chairman of the parliamentary inquiry commission on consumers – it is necessary that the operators of the sector aim at contain increases in prices and tariffs to the public, in order to be able to protect consumers and relaunch this strategic sector which has already suffered a lot. On the one hand there are the physiological increases in the price lists and the increases due to the higher costs borne by plants and accommodation facilities determined by the cost of energy and fuels, but on the other hand it is necessary to remain competitive avoiding aggravations that are not justified by a enhancement of the offer or an improvement in the service provided to users “.