Economic aid is also provided to taxpayers who do not have a state of total disability. This means that even with less serious limitations and impairments it is possible to obtain services and tax benefits. For example, you could enjoy the exemption from paying the ticket and refunds from the Revenue Agency.

Furthermore, 300 euros per month are immediately due, even with medium disabilities and Law 104 by completing this particular form by 31 January 2002. To be able to access the welfare measures that the Government allocates, however, it is necessary to obtain the recognition of the disability condition from the medical examiners. Furthermore, it is necessary that the disorder from which one suffers causes a reduced ability to carry out professional duties. In the tables of the disabling states it is possible to retrieve useful information relating to the score attributed to the various pathologies.

According to the criteria currently in force, some infirmities give the immediate right to receive financial contributions. Consequently, even with decompensated diabetes and low blood sugar, the INPS Commission recognizes 280 euros of disability to these workers. Fluctuations in blood sugar levels need to be monitored to assess the severity of diabetic disease. Consider that, in the opinion of diabetologists, these are the glycemic values ​​that reveal pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes. And that in addition to financial aid, diabetics can apply for further benefits in the field of workers. So much so that even those who do not have Law 104 can request 30 days of paid leave without a tax visit. This implies the opportunity to undergo specialist visits and treatments without having to give up a part of the salary.

In order for the social security institution to issue ordinary disability allowances, it is required to have at least 5 years of contributory seniority. They also apply to self-employed workers, subordinates and employees employed in the private and non-public sector. To this must be added the necessary health requirements, the assessment of which is the responsibility of the medical examiners. For the disbursement of the allowance it is therefore necessary that the Commission certifies the presence of a permanent disorder that reduces the professional skills of the taxpayer. Not all forms of diabetes therefore give immediate enjoyment of economic benefits. In fact, only the most disabling manifestations of chronic pathologies cause difficulties and sensitive limitations in carrying out some work tasks.

These include decompensated diabetes mellitus which usually occurs in conjunction with moderate complications. In addition to frequent fluctuations in glycemic values, some patients also suffer from ocular, renal and neurological disorders. The score assigned to this type of diabetic disease ranges from 81 to 90% disability if the patient is already undergoing insulin therapy.