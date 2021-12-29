“With Delta it causes tsunami of contagions”

The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants is creating one “tsunami of contagions” covid. This was underlined by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reporting during a press briefing that “Delta and Omicron are now twin threats that increase infections to record levels and increase hospitalizations and deaths” . Ghebreyesus said he was “very worried” and again called on richer nations to share vaccines equally with poorer ones.

“Omicron is moving so quickly that, in addition to vaccination, social public health measures are also needed to stem the wave of infections, protect health workers and systems, open up societies and keep children in school,” the Dg WHO highlighting that “the pressure on health systems is not only” linked to “new Covid patients who require hospitalization, but also to a large number of health workers who become infected themselves”.

And then there are the unvaccinated “who are many times more at risk of dying from both variants”. And on this front Tedros pointed the finger at disinformation “often spread by a small number of people”. It was “a constant distraction, undermining science and trust in life-saving health tools. In the huge waves of Covid cases currently observed in Europe and many countries around the world, the misinformation that has led to vaccine hesitations is now being resulting in the disproportionate death of the unvaccinated “.

“The overall risk associated with the new Omicron variant” of the covid “remains very high. Consistent evidence shows that this variant has a growth advantage over Delta with a doubling time“of the cases”2-3 days. A rapid increase in incidence is observed in a number of countries, including those where Omicron has become the dominant Sars-CoV-2 variant, such as the UK and the US, “the WHO noted in the update. weekly epidemiological.

“A decline in the incidence of cases has now been observed in South Africa,” the report noted. “The rapid rate of growth is likely to be a combination of the immune evasion and inherent increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Early data from the UK, South Africa and Denmark suggests there is a reduced risk of hospitalization for Omicron compared to the Delta variant, however – added the WHO – additional data is required to understand clinical markers of disease severity including oxygen use, mechanical ventilation and deaths, and to understand how severity may be affected by vaccination or a previous infection. ”

Meanwhile, the contagion continues to run. “In the week 20-26 December, after a gradual increase from October, the global number of new cases grew 11% from the previous week, while deaths remained stable. This equates to just under 5 million new cases and over 44,000 deaths. ”As of December 26, over 278 million cases and just under 5.4 million deaths have been recorded worldwide.

Among the 5 countries with the highest number of new cases reported there is, this week, also Italy, with 257,579 new infections, + 62%, together with the United States (1,185 653 new cases per week, + 34%), Great Brittany (611,864, + 20%), France (504,642, + 41%) and Germany (197,845, -30% compared to the previous week).