with discount check sweater by Mango

We don’t think you can get an exact idea of ​​what we love Blake Lively. First of all it is because of his personality and his way of being, always positive, fun and dedicated to humanitarian causes and the defense of the environment; because of her talent but also because of her style and the way she carries how she understands fashion both to the red carpet and to “street style”. We simply admire her and recognize that she is one of the celebrities who most inspire us with her looks. And the last one, for a hyper-comfortable casual sport look with a sweater from a Spanish fashion firm and New Balance sneakersalso.

The actress of the iconic series “gossip-girl“, who recently conquered the red carpet with a radiant bet of a black minidress with openings in New York; and who for day to day gave us the biggest smile with her ‘smiley’ sweater, her daughters’ favorite; this time she has managed to make us look at home with an informal styling very day to day with Checkered sweater on sale from Mango.

For an outing with her boyfriend through the bustling neighborhood of Tribeca, in New York, Blake Lively opted for a straight design checkered knit sweater in shades of green, round neck and long sleeves, with dropped shoulder seams and ribbed edges, by Mango. It belongs to this year’s collection and is on sale. I combined it with very comfortable black sweatpants ankle length; and shearling coat in midnight blue almost black.

To finish the styling, the interpreter from Los Angeles, opted for some New Balance sneakers in tone with the jersey, in green and yellow. Specifically they are the model 57/40, that are currently sweeping the Sneakers area, which have a differentiating point with the most classic ones and are perfect for informal looks like yours.

Copy Blake Lively’s look

Surely long before reading this article in its entirety you have already decided to emulate this Blake Lively look. What yes? In this case, we tell you that the Mango green checkered sweater is currently out of stock on the web, and we are not surprised because it is on sale and its price has gone from 39.99 to 22.99 euros. Of course, you always have the option of trying your luck in the store – you have the option to ask to be notified if it is available again – so we believe that they will reissue it.

As for the New Balance sneakers You will not have problems finding them because they are the current trend and you have them in different shades, all quite vibrant. For example, on Amazon you have them in yellow and blue at a price of 89.68 euros.

Mango