With disputed penalty Emelec saves the draw against Cumbayá, in Quito | National Championship | Sports

By: Marcelo Gallo

An Emelec without strength rescued a point (1-1) in his visit to Cumbayá FC, a rival that with an effective defense system managed to control Ismael Rescalvo’s team, who extended the ties outside their stronghold in the LigaPro Series to three to 2022.

The team from the capital controlled the process of the game, they did not have trouble in their area, although they did not have depth to reach the goal, with few actions in the area of ​​​​the blues, who missed an option to shorten differences with the top of the table.

The goals came in the final stretch of the game. Janpol Morales put the locals ahead with an individual play at minute 78, but a penalty disputed by the Cumbayá players ended in a goal by José Cevallos and the final 1-1.

The start of the game was for the people of the capital, who tried to surprise in attack and forced Emelec to return meters on his court, with imbalances to connect to the game.

In this procedure, Cumbayá had the first goal option in an overflow by Melvin Díaz that ended in a low shot by the local midfielder to force Pedro Ortiz’s stretch, in seven minutes of play.

Those led by Luis Espinel were efficient in defense and dynamic to go on the attack, with Jhomil Delgado as a link in midfield, although he lacked the management team in the final meters.

Neither was Emelec clear. Rescalvo’s coaches were imprecise and erratic at the start, and they had no clarity for the development of the game, so they were far from Joaquín Pucheta’s goal, without registering direct shots on the rival goal.

Cumbayá had another action in the area with eight minutes to go before the break. A free kick by Delgado that crossed diagonally to Pedro Ortiz’s goal, without a defender to clear or a forward to push the ball for the goal.

The best of the little that the visit generated came in the final minutes, two actions from the left without effective shots. A center by Joao Rojas (42 minutes) that Sebastián Rodríguez finished off without precision and a rebound that was left for José Cevallos (45 + 1 minutes) that the blue midfielder sent over the local goal.

Alexis Zapata entered for the second half and in his first action he had a shot that surprised Pucheta (47 minutes), and that came out next to the right post.

The game won in dynamics, with an overflow by Díaz (50 minutes) and his shot deflected to the blue goal and followed by a play by Delgado, who could not control the ball in the area.

The response of the blues was immediate, Cevallos and Bryan Carabalí joined (54 minutes), but the lack of decision of the millionaire midfielder made him return the ball to Cevallos, who without space finished off with just enough to control Pucheta, all this in the best minutes of the duel.

But the emotions were short-lived and the game fell into a series of ball movements in midfield, without both teams finding their way to the goal.

In the final stretch of the duel the goals came. Janpol Morales managed to prevail over the millionaire defense and in individual action controlled the ball to face Ortiz and define a cross for 1-0 at minute 73.

Emelec reacted and achieved equality in a play by Zapata, who dominated the ball with the mark of two local defenders, before falling in the area, an action sanctioned as a penalty by judge Marlon Vera and discussed by the Cumbayá squad, with expulsion for Fernando Hidalgo.

To collect was Cevallos, who with a mid-height shot beat Pucheta (88 minutes), to seal a 1-1 that rewards a discreet game by Emelec. (D)