With Draghi, Italy enters the table on Ukraine. “Russian escalation worries”

“The leaders shared the concern for the increase in the Russian military device on the border with Ukraine, agreeing on the need for the latter to work for a detente and reiterating that diplomacy remains the only way to resolve the conflict in the Donbass implementing the Minsk Agreements. Support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was reiterated. The respective staff will remain in close contact, also in the framework of consultations with NATO allies and EU partners, for the purpose of a coordinated and comprehensive response “.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation last night, organized by the American side, with the President of the United States Joe Biden, the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. This is the note of Palazzo Chigi:

The White House has assured that it will consult the allies on possible sanctions against Russia that would entail “significant and serious economic damage to the Russian economy”. The objective of the Biden-Putin summit, however, “is to communicate diplomatically that it is time for Russia to withdraw its military forces on the border with Ukraine,” spokeswoman Jan Psaki explained. Downing Street said that “the United Kingdom will continue to use all the economic and diplomatic tools at its disposal to prevent any Russian aggression against Ukraine”, while the leaders “have agreed to talk to each other again” after today’s telephone conversation between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington has announced that it will have a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately after the interview with Putin. The Ukrainian and US parties have coordinated their positions on key issues, the Kiev note read, “emphasis was placed on the importance of maintaining coordinated and effective sanctioning pressure on the Russian Federation by the international community until the complete restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine ”.

The Kremlin, for its part, has made it known that Biden is unlikely to receive an offer from Putin to participate in the Normandy Format to resolve the situation in Donbass, as this negotiating format is “self-sufficient”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov then recalled how Kiev is not respecting the Minsk agreements, stating that not even Berlin and Paris intend to expand the number of participants in the Normandy Format, which includes Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.