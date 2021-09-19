“With Dwayne Johnson I used an affectionate firmness”

A few weeks after the release of Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel talked about his tricks to help his colleagues, including a particular attitude towards Dwayne Johnson that probably did not help the relationship between the two.

Producer of a large part of the saga of Fast & Furious, as well as an interpreter, Vin Diesel always arrives very convinced on the set, as well as in the preliminary meetings. Furthermore, as an actor, the Dominic Toretto of the series knows how to motivate his set mates. Of the franchise, which he likes to compare to Fourth Estate, and colleagues, who defines a family, Vin spoke in a long interview, in which he talked about the method used to help Dwayne Johnson to enter in part.

At Men’s Health, Vin Diesel narrated his role as a guru and speaker during the making of the films Fast & Furious. He explained first: “It often happens that I give a speech when I’m on set saying: ‘we are doing this franchise for people who are no longer with us’ – which is very true and the implications are very heavy -” but at the same time. we’re doing this franchise for people who aren’t born yet. ‘ When you are animated by the special desire to create a franchise that spans several generations, you realize that everyone must give their all. We have to achieve the best possible result, because it could be more important than a simple movie, more important than two hours of escapism. There could be something more important at stake. “

Then the actor got into the topic Dwayne Johnson, saying. “The character of Hobbs it was hard to interpret. My approach at the time was to often use with Dwayne an affectionate firmness to achieve the performance I desired. As a producer, I said to myself: ok, let’s take Dwayne Johnson, which people associate with wrestling, and we force this cinematic universe and viewers to see his character as someone they never imagined – Hobbs it hits you like a ton of bricks (…) It took a lot of work, we had to get there (…) I would have done anything to get the performance I wanted in the films I produced. “

Read also Fast & Furious 9, a backstage on “Car-neficina”! What is left of these cars?

Loading... Advertisements

We know that Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson they haven’t always gotten along with love and harmony, and we suspect that affection has prevailed over affection. Indeed The Rock he left the saga, preferring to star in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and then devote himself to something else. Directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 9, which is the next film in the series, will hit our theaters on August 18th.