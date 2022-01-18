With Empoli, Inzaghi’s first Inter without Brozovic

The Croatian is disqualified: for the first time this season the Nerazzurri coach must give up his wild card

After 28 games, after 2345 minutes on the pitch, always present in the league, Champions and also protagonist in the Super Cup final with Juve, Marcelo Brozovic stops. Or rather, he is forced to stop due to disqualification. And so against Empoli, in the Italian Cup, an absolute unprecedented stage in the Nerazzurri’s season will be staged at the San Siro Simone Inzaghi: an Inter without its wild card, the essential man of the midfield, metronome-marathoner, balancer-director, leader-fatiguer. The one for which the property has gone beyond the self-imposed budget limits in order to ensure the renewal of the contract which will be made official shortly.

Who in his place? We start from the assumption that given the tour de force faced by Inter since the post-Christmas recovery (Lazio, Juve, Atalanta) and in the light of the upcoming delicate commitments, it is presumable that in any case tomorrow Inzaghi will have recourse to a decent turnover. This means that even in goal, for example, there could be room for Cordaz, who returned negative at Covid, as well as in defense it will surely be Ranocchia, with the confirmation of D’Ambrosio and De Vrij who rested in Bergamo. In midfield, where Brozovic will be missing (among other things, in a warning in the league, together with Vidal and Lautaro), rest for one between Barella and Calhanoglu with Vidal on the field from the first minute together with Gagliardini (Sensi is about to marry at Sampdoria, Vecino is courted by Lazio). In front, however, it’s up to Correa. At his side there will be Lautaro who took his breath away against Atalanta.