with entertainment for all on the big screen and streaming

The cinema and the streaming they continue to compete for our attention with the release of new movies and series.

For the details, below, we present a preview of the productions that debut both in theaters and in our homes.

Cinema

amsterdam

This is a crime story about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A richly complicated and riveting story that brilliantly intertwines historical reality with fiction for a timely cinematic experience.

Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, with Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Premiere: October 6

Director: David O. Russell

Category: R

Duration: 2h 14m

Genre: Drama / Crime / Mystery

Trailer: https://youtu.be/GLs2xxM0e78

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. All that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile with a love of baths, caviar and good music, living in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti, to show the world that family can come together. from the most unexpected places and that there is nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

Cast: Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Shawn Mendes as Lyle.

Directors: Will Speck and Josh Gordon

Category: PG

Duration: 1h 46m

Genre: Animation / Comedy / Family

Trailer: https://youtu.be/s0W6O7mSlaU

San Juan: Beyond the Walls

This documentary explores the 500-year history of the city of San Juan, from the transfer of Caparra to the different invasions that occurred during these centuries. It also analyzes how different situations and people were key to what is now the capital of Puerto Rico. The production presents, through the recreation of key situations, archive material and stories from historians and researchers, decisive moments that influenced what is now the capital.

Narrator: Ismael Cruz Cordova

Director: Mariem Pérez Riera

Category: NR

Duration: 1h 32m

Genre: Documentary

Trailer: https://youtu.be/UqrgEqWYDIY

streaming

The Watcher

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their dream house, it quickly turns into hell. Sinister letters from someone calling themselves “The Watcher” are just the beginning of sinister secrets from the neighborhood. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey.

Cast: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

Premiere: October 13

Creators: Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy

Category: TV-MA

Duration: 7 episodes

Genre: Thriller / Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Trailer: https://youtu.be/5HDkw100sXQ

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

A father and his teenage daughter are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous ancient spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, Lauren Lapkus, John Michael Higgins, Rob Riggle, and Nia Vardalos.

Premiere: October 14

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Category: TV-14

Duration: 1h 29m

Genre: Adventure / Comedy / Family

Platform: Netflix

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y-eYqE_X9N8

Abominable and The Invisible City

This comedy-adventure series continues the wild and shaggy fun of “Abominable” by DreamWorks Animation. Through Everest, the yeti, Yi, Jin and Peng know there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover their surroundings teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, kids go on extraordinary, heartfelt adventures throughout their town and beyond.

Cast: Chloe Bennet is “Yi”, Tenzing Norgay Trainor is “Jin”, Ethan Loh is “Peng”, Michelle Wong is “Mei”, Karen Huie is “Nai Nai”, Darin De Paul is “Everest” and Alan Cumming is “Burnish”.

Premiere: October 5

Executive Producer: Jim Schuman

Category: TV-G

Duration: 10 episodes

Genre: Animation / Adventure / Comedy / Family

Platform: Hulu

Trailer: https://youtu.be/V0pJ1glc3zc

hellraiser

In this reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. .

Cast: Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Zachary Hing, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass.

Premiere: October 7

Director: David Bruckner

Category: R

Duration: 2h 1m

Genre: Horror / Mystery / Thriller

Platform: Hulu

Trailer: https://youtu.be/oUlgwJNdu2I

