With fashion show and celebrities, Dolce & Gabbana celebrates 10 years of designing Haute Couture – El Sudcaliforniano

For famous Italian designers Domenico Dolce Y Stefano Gabbana designing “is a dream come true”, but when it comes to High fashion or better known as Haute Couture“it is a journey through time, not only do we rediscover our roots and our origins with each creation, but we also revive ancient traditions and extraordinary craftsmanship”, they expressed through their website.

Since 2012, the duo of designers has chosen the iconic historical centers of Italian cities such as Venice, Naples, Florence, Portofino, to present its Haute Couture collections and for this year, which celebrates 10 years of designing this type of pieces, could not be the exception and they have decided to return to the place that was his first stage for his high fashion showSicily.

For three days, the firm will offer three great shows dedicated to Haute Couture, Haute Jewelery and Haute Tailoring in different regions of the city, Syracuse and Marzamemi.

“Going back to where it all started. Sicily is an infinite universe of culture, styles and traditions that have always encouraged creativity. Magical at any time of the day or night, with its rounded shapes and the incomparable richness of its ornaments, the ancient history and incomparable beauty of Syracuse opens its oldest heart to #DolceGabbana and the exquisite art of #DGAltaModa. ”, they wrote in their official account of instagram.

“Sicily is an infinite universe of cultures, styles and traditions that have always encouraged our creativity, magical, at any time of the day or night, with its round shapes and its incomparable ornamental wealth, the ancient history and the incomparable beauty of Syracuse. He opens his heart to us,” they added.

For the Haute Couture catwalk, the classic and baroque Duomo Square of the Sicilian city, which has been preserved for centuries, “More than a physical location, the ancient heart of the city is the perfect place to present these timeless collections,” reads a video description.

The collection

Syracuse is a city full of history, art, legends and devotion to its patron Saint Lucia, who becomes the inspiration of each garment.

With a show that served as a play, the runway began by representing the religious history of the region, to later give way to the parade.

A black and white base color palette dominated the collection, with sheer, embroidered dresses with iconic D&G flowers, silk, satin, and beaded encrustations.

They also injected color, with the occasional outfit in pink, green, yellow, metallic and gold. All with lace details, corset-type dresses, three-dimensional details and fine silhouettes that enhance the femininity taking it to another level. Some of the looks represented elements of the iconic city known for its ancient ruins, such as ancient faces raised on the shoulders, as well as giant flowers that seemed to grow from the trees themselves. dresses.

This event is not a simple fashion show, it is a true event that, in addition to bringing together fashion lovers, is also a meeting point with thes top celebrities from the world of entertainment.

This Saturday night they met Mariah Carey, who captured the international spotlight upon her arrival, with a multicolored fitted dress, with a mermaid tail and a sexy neckline. The actress Sharon Stone who wore a gold corset and electric blue satin pants, Helen Mirren, in a striped dress of electric colors, with puffed sleeves on the shoulders.

Also in attendance were Cira and her husband, the American football player, Russell Wilson with her children, actress Drew Barrymore and Kris Jenner.