With frustration and indignation, families of murdered inmates await delivery of bodies; they believe that the tragedy could have been avoided, since inmates had warned | Security | News

Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas

Screams, claims, anguish, desperation, fainting, crying, impotence… They are part of the scenes that have been recorded in the last few hours outside the Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas forensic medicine service.

Dozens of relatives of people deprived of liberty have come to that place seeking to know if their relatives are among the 44 dead in the revolt on Monday morning.

The Los Lobos criminal gangs and a fraction of them, the R7, would be responsible for the new prison riot.

According to the Government, most of the murders were committed with knives or knives.

A woman in her 30s, after confirming the death of her brother, exploded in claims against the authorities. “They hope that she is so dead to just pick up the bodies, that’s what they waited for,” she said in tears.

She wondered why the Police or the Army did not enter the prison center to save the lives of the prisoners if, according to her, the same prisoners alerted the riot at twelve o’clock at night.

He assured that the weapons are entered by the same policemen and penitentiary guides.

Another woman called for the massacres to stop. Her relative was beheaded. “How do the weapons get in there if when you go to visit they want to remove your uterus,” she said in the midst of dismay.

Santo Domingo (05-10-2022).- The long wait affects the relatives of people deprived of liberty, who want to know if their loved ones were killed as a result of the prison riot. Alfredo Cárdenas / THE UNIVERSE. Photo: The Universe

The long wait for the relatives is done on foot or at times they use one of the approximately 50 white plastic chairs that have been placed outside the forensic medicine service.

A plastic tarp over the chairs prevents people waiting from getting wet, although several of them prefer it that way.

The access to the place is of land and with the rain that fell in the last hours there is mud and puddles of water everywhere.

Amanda arrived from Esmeraldas along with a relative on Monday. They wanted to go to jail, but they couldn’t.

They gave the data of his brother-in-law Miguel. He was detained in the medium security pavilion for murder for eight years with the expectation that he would soon be released.

At approximately three in the morning last Monday, she called her aunt to ask them to contact the police, because she told her that a riot was coming. He then communicated again and told them that he was injured. The call was cut off.

A person, who is supposedly detained in that prison, told – by telephone – that in pavilion C, maximum security, there were shots. She has been in that center for two years.

Others were incarcerated a short time ago, as is the case of Joel, 22, who was in prison for robbery.

Upon learning of the massacre, her sister Noemí went to the Gustavo Domínguez hospital, where she did not obtain any information, since they told her that they were not going to say anything.

“How can they tell us that if we are distressed without knowing anything about him,” he said as tears streamed down his cheeks.

Due to the rebellion of September 30, 2010, Roberto, a former police officer who was discharged, went to jail. To get out he needed a year.

He communicated on Sunday when he called his mother to greet her for Mother’s Day and warned of what was going to happen.

“They let them kill each other,” said her aunt María, who had been waiting – since Monday – to find out if she died or not.

Virginia was impatiently waiting to hear from her uncle Byron, 38, in prison for drugs.

“At least they tell us something, he is alive or dead, but the thing is to know, not to be here in this uncertainty,” he said.

One month he was imprisoned, although without a final sentence.

To one side, a tent of the Cantonal Council for the Protection of Rights was placed, which provides help with psychologists, legal advice and can even donate coffins.

Until 3:00 p.m., 21 bodies had been identified and the delivery of the remains was beginning. Already around 6:00 p.m. it was known that 42 had been identified and 20 had been handed over to their families.

Santo Domingo (05-10-2022).- Entrance to the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, where a massacre occurred yesterday that left 44 inmates dead. Alfredo Cárdenas / THE UNIVERSE. Photo: The Universe

Meanwhile, vehicular access is restricted to the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo, but people can access it on foot. Several family members were waiting to hear from their detained relatives.

A woman with a cap and a half-chin mask was breathing calmly, as she mentioned that her son was neither injured nor dead. She thanked God.

Outside the rehabilitation center there are police and military personnel and little movement.

Before 1:00 p.m., two men, approximately 30 years old, got out of a vehicle. They were part of the more than 100 escapees, but they came to surrender voluntarily to avoid inconveniences in the future. A policeman received them and they were taken inside the prison.

Leydi Castañeda, Provincial Director of Human Rights, accompanied them and stated that they fled to save their lives. Fourteen voluntary detainees have been returned to jail, she said.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 220 inmates escaped and 200 have been recaptured. (I)