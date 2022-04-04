With goals and wins, Nacional approaches the classification

There are already four wins in the last six games for Atlético Nacionalresults that put it one step away from securing its classification among the eight teams that will play the Betplay-1 League finals.

This Saturday, on the 14th, he celebrated away from home, against Patriots after winning 0-2 with goals from Jéfferson Duque and Sebastián Gómez.

The game started with few goal approaches until the 32nd minute, when the clearest was presented through a header by Duque, but goalkeeper Carlos Mosquera was successful in the goal to avoid the purslane celebration.

Then the local team responded through Cristian Barrios, but the duel was won by Kevin Mier, who ended up demanding in those first 45 minutes.

In the second half, the cast from Antioquia came out more determined and thus came the first celebration.

After a spectacular play by Giovanni Moreno, who was beating rivals, the ball was left to Duque, who opened the scoring with a cross shot at ground level.

It was the 89th goal scored by the green scorer in 206 presentations with the club.

That goal allowed him more space in attack, because the local team went out looking for a tie.

The second goal came in the 78th minute after a rebound left to Sebastián Gómez and, with his left leg, he sent it far from the reach of the Patriotas goalkeeper. It was the eighth celebration for the Antioquia midfielder with Nacional.

In addition to the victory, the meeting left other positive things for the purslane team such as the good performances of Kevin Mier, Gio Moreno and Daniel Mantilla. Likewise, that Baldomero Perlaza returned to the courts after not playing since November 10, 2021, in the Colombia Cup final against Pereira.

At the end of the match, Carlos “Piscis” Restrepo, Hernán Darío Herrera’s technical assistant, who is in charge of the team while the “Arriero” is serving a sanction, highlighted these aspects.

“I liked Baldomero, first because of the good human being that he is and second because of his football. For him emotionally it is important.”

He also highlighted the victory: “We took a win in a difficult place, against a great rival,” he said.

While praised the work of Gio Moreno: “You have reached your level and we are happy with your response.”

Nacional’s next game will be against América de Cali at the Atanasio.