With her hair up, narrow pants and low shoes: Angelina Jolie is seen with her daughter Vivienne shopping

If there’s one thing Angelina Jolie spends her time on when she’s away from the limelight, it’s her family. The American actress is often seen shopping with her children wearing a rather casual look.

This week, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt went to a retail store in Los Angeles, California, which offers closet organization products, along with their 13-year-old daughter Vivienne.

The teenager is a twin with knox leon, and together with Shiloh, 15; are the biological children of the actress with Pitt, while Maddox, people and Zahara are the adopted children.

All about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s all-black look

For her relaxed outing, the protagonist of “Maleficent” wore a black outfit, consisting of pants, a shirt, a cardigan and a Christian Dior bag.

The entire outfit was completed with completely flat shoes, which have become the favorites of the Hollywood star for those shopping trips.

Angelina looked fresh without makeup and with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, while the teen opted for a white sweatshirt and pre-washed jeans ripped at the knees.

The actress was very focused on her cell phone, while Vivienne, who almost reached her height, carried a basket in her hands. The shopping trip comes just two weeks after her recent stay with Shiloh in Cambodia.

“A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people and I feel that my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family”, wrote the actress in a photograph in which she appears with her smiling eldest daughter.

all about celebrities