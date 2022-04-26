With her head shaved, the Mexican Ninel Conde made a shocking imitation of Bad Bunny | shows

The Mexican actress and singer, Ninel Conde, once again made waves after her last appearance on the TV show Your face is familiar to me. In the most recent broadcast, she received all the applause and praise after performing a shocking imitation of Bad Bunny.

With her head shaved and imitating looks from the Puerto Rican past, the Mexican wore an exuberant white leather coat, t-shirt and pants in the same tone, dark glasses with diamonds and a silver cross to put herself in the shoes of the singer.

The look was an imitation of another that had been used in the past by the urban singer who has been on vacation these days, as shown on his TikTok account.

Ninel sang and danced chambeareleased in 2017, with such an impressive resemblance that the judges of the show could only applaud.

With this interpretation, the Mexican recovered from the low score she obtained when she wanted to bring Selena Quintanilla to life.

“Spectacular” and “the best of the night”, said the jurors, among whom are Víctor Manuelle, Edén Muñoz, Angelica Vale and Charityn, who recalled that the effect was achieved thanks to the fact that he lip-synced.

Ninel had to put aside her long hair and the sensuality that characterizes her to start jumping like “Bad Rabbit”.

After the presentation, the actress sent a message to her followers: “MY BOMBONESSSS GANAMOSSSS. It really was quite a challenge to do this performance but we took it on and enjoyed it as they have no idea. I hope you enjoyed it very much… Thank God that he is always with me and he spoiled me tonight. Thanks to the entire @tucaramesuenamxus team for their support in achieving this great performance of which I am proud.”

“It is good that they recognize and value the degree of difficulty,” he said in another video in which he thanked the jurors. She also published several posts where she can be seen rehearsing and showed part of the transformation process. What will Bad Bunny think?