“With her I would still be an alcoholic”

Ben Affleck was unhappy with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The two separated in 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018. Now the Hollywood actor is back in the arms of the historic ex Jennifer Lopez, with which he is living a second youth after the problems related to alcohol addiction, who managed to win. However, Affleck is convinced that, if he stayed with Garner, he would still be in the tunnel of alcoholism. “I would probably still drink if I had stayed married to Jennifer Garner “, the 49-year-old said on the Howard Stern Show: “Feeling trapped in that relationship made me drink.”

Unhappy marriage: “The solution was alcohol”

“I’d probably still drink – he added –. It’s part of the reason I started doing this is … because I felt trapped “, admitted the director of Argo, pointing out how unhappy he felt in his marriage, but that he had not interrupted it sooner for the sake of the children. “What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which turned out not to be the solution.” The two actors tried (in vain) to put their relationship back on track. “We tried, we tried because we had children. But we both knew that this was not the model of marriage we wanted to pass on to our children… “.

