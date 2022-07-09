With her mermaid mane and her 10 kilos less, Kim Kardashian proudly displays her new figure

Before going through the doors of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, the reality star made a detour to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a sunbath.

Last May, Kim Kardashian showed up at the MET Gala 2022 in the outfit that Marilyn Monroe wore during her performance of “Happy Birthday Mr. President”. To get into the famous dress, a drastic diet had then been imposed on him. On May 2, the reality star told the magazine vogue, having lost 7 kilos in 3 weeks. More than two months later, the mother of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, fruits of her marriage to her ex Kanye West, still sports the same look and seems not to have regained a gram.

The proof with photos captured last week and published by the Daily Dail . Indeed, before treading the doors of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, which took place from July 4 to 7, Kim Kardashian made a detour to Central America to take a sunbath. The 41-year-old businesswoman was spotted on a beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands, located in the Caribbean, between Cuba and the Bahamas. In a two-piece white swimsuit, the latter revealed her new slender silhouette, topped with her long blond mane.

Aim for perfection

Images that come just days after an interview with the creator of Skims for the magazine pace, in which she confided in her way of perceiving the evolution of her physique. Assuring that she had never raised her cheekbones or plumped up her lips, or even worn eyelash extensions, she nevertheless admitted to having used Botox to erase the wrinkles on her forehead. “It’s hard to explain because I’m at peace, but I’ll still do anything to look and feel young,” she explained. She added, “Getting older doesn’t mean I won’t be aiming for perfection, but there comes a time when you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.'”