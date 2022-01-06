with her the Crown regains credibility – Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

Remember Elizabeth I, sweet only in appearance; and Elizabeth II grateful (and maybe we meet again). Queen by profession, never tired of smiling, a hard worker

That reference to Catherine, the birthplace of Kate Middleton, in Elizabeth II’s Christmas speech confirmed what since 2011 – when she joined the Windsor firm by marrying William – there commoner became Duchess of Cambridge built. A credibility with no ifs and buts. What the British monarchy needs. And the queen wanted to highlight this by chanting her name with gratitude.

Never a false step, sure. Sweet and docile, but only in appearance. Like Queen Mum, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon wife of George VI, the stammering king who thanks to her gained security, even charisma. There Dainty Duchess, as Elizabeth was called, had been a sparkling girl in her youth just like the dress from flapper from the 1920s that he wore in 1923 to say yes to the future king. But he soon revealed the true temper. Cecil Beaton, the famous photographer with whom he collaborated for shots that gave the world the idea of ​​a reassuring Crown (she was the first at court to understand the potential of the image), said of her that it was like a marshmallow forged by a welding machine.

A definition that fits today for Kate, 40 years old on January 9, also in her youth as mischievous as a Venus. Just look back at the photos from that schoolgirl show in St. Andrews, dressed in veils. A Venus, but with the nature of a hard worker.

entered the Windsor house as a breeze with her bourgeois birth, daughter of former British Airways employees reinvented entrepreneurs, with whom she also lived as a child in Jordan, rather than sweeping the Firm like a hurricane as Diana did. And with a different maturity, compared to Diana who was not married even in her twenties, reflects Andrew Morton, confidant of Lady D. of which he wrote the biography.

For years Kate, born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, dedicated to family: to give George, Charlotte and Louis to the world. After all, the time had not yet come even for William’s husband to advance to the front row. A prospect that is now approaching, the future will be a team game: with Her Majesty (advanced in years), Carlo (and Camilla), William (and Kate).

The real Kate began to emerge a year ago, when he launched the survey on early childhood with the Royal Foundation, also presented to the American First Lady Jill Biden at the G7 in Cornwall. At Christmas he organized Together at Christmas, his concert in the name of solidarity. The first projects of his own, through which the girl emerges with solid studies (art history), with a period also spent in FirenzAnd. In the pandemic? It is spent in Royal smart working as well as in presence. Tireless, perfect. Yep, the look. Forget short and fluttering skirts, alternate Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham couture dresses with glamorous pieces like Alice Temperley’s. She knows what she likes and what she needs for each situation, and makes up her mind quickly, Temperley tells al Courier service. He often chooses democratic luxury: from Zara to Reiss, Luisa Spagnoli or LK Bennet.

To reign a destiny (for William), for Kate a job she has chosen. By saying s in 2011 he said s to the future on the throne. A job for which scope. I think it’s a terrible job for a person nowadays, al says Courier service bestselling writer on Tudor queens, Philippa Gregory. Young women treated as objects to be looked at. Kate never thought that. Never tired of smiling and listening as the queen has been doing for 70 years. His teacher. Her Majesty looks at Kate – decorated with the Royal Victorian Order – and perhaps sees herself as a 25-year-old when she became queen. And that thoughtful air of Elizabeth that struck Winston Churchill, today seems to be found in Kate. Solar, but focused on the goal.