With high cholesterol and triglycerides this would be the perfect food to consume to reduce LDL and fill up on vitamin B12

High cholesterol is one of the most feared and growing values ​​in recent years. It is an important constituent of cell membranes, therefore it is essential for the proper functioning of the organism. However, its excess, especially in the blood, could cause many problems. First of all, the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, which would often be the cause of the obstructions of the vessels and the consequent cardiovascular diseases.

An excessive presence of cholesterol, in particular LDL, or bad cholesterol, could prove to be really harmful to human health.

Some bad habits such as improper nutrition, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and the abuse of substances such as alcohol would affect the increase in cholesterol. In addition, there are numerous foods on the market that could promote the increase of bad cholesterol. For example, snacks, overly processed foods, some types of meat, ice cream, fast food sandwiches and many others.

Among the allied foods for our health, however, on the shelves of the refrigerated counter we find Greek yogurt. A type of naturally low lactose yogurt whose benefits are still greatly underestimated. The consumption of Greek yogurt would favor the strengthening of the immune system, it would also reduce the cholesterol levels in the circulation and normalize the glycemic levels. In addition, it would be a food rich in proteins: in fact, on 100 g of product there are 9 grams of protein.

A food, Greek yogurt, with a good content of vitamin B12. A micronutrient essential for proper brain function and used in many other processes.

To make it an excellent product is the colatura, a particular production technique that allows the elimination of a large part of the whey. Furthermore, it would seem rich in probiotics thanks to the presence of live lactic ferments. These are essential for strengthening the intestinal microflora.

So, that’s why with high cholesterol and high triglycerides this would be the perfect food to consume.

Buying Guide

On the market there are different types of Greek yogurt that vary in composition and beneficial properties. The advice is to pay attention to the wording in the package. In fact, this must be “Greek yogurt” and not “Greek style”.

Another important factor to keep in mind is the addition of thickeners, starches and other milk proteins, which should not be present. Finally, the presence or absence of live lactic ferments should be evaluated.

Useful tips

The advice is not to completely eliminate from your diet foods considered not entirely healthy. Rather, to rarely introduce them in the diet, preferring foods of plant origin and rich in antioxidants and omega 3. Good fats, the latter, and essential because they help us protect heart health. They are also readily available in foods such as oily fish and avocado.

Recommended reading

