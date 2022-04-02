There are numerous rumors regarding health, among many for example we find the intake of water and lemon. A mixture that is recommended for losing weight and purifying the body. However, its acclaimed benefits would not seem to be reflected in science.

In this regard, instead of strange concoctions, we could decide to consume other drinks that would have real beneficial effects for the body.

Among these we find celery juice, a still very underrated drink that would instead be a real panacea for the body.

With high cholesterol, digestive problems and fatigue here is the vitamin and mineral rich drink we could drink to keep the liver healthy and healthy

Celery juice would help raise energy levels. This is because it would help cleanse and detoxify the liver.

The liver is the organ responsible for the disposal of toxins, therefore it is very important to purify and detoxify it to keep the body healthy and full of energy. In fact, it goes without saying that a heavy liver will in turn burden the whole organism.

In addition, celery juice seems to be an excellent ally even for those people who suffer from the so-called Gilbert’s syndrome. Where the liver is not able to properly dispose of bilirubin, making you feel more tired.

Celery juice would help bring bilirubin levels back to normal by boosting energy levels. It would also be a very powerful detoxifier, in fact it would contain powerful electrolytes that would help free us from heavy metals and degrease the liver.

In addition, it would enhance the immune system thanks to the high presence of immediately bioavailable vitamin C. It would still help decrease digestive problems by promoting digestion. It would also regulate blood sugar levels.

The only contraindications could concern people suffering from kidney stones. In this regard it would always be better to consult your doctor.

How to prepare the extract

Preparing celery extract is very simple, just get an extractor that can be purchased in appliance stores. Buy 500 grams of celery, clean it by removing the leaves and washing it thoroughly to remove any residues of medicines and pesticides.

Pass the celery stalks in the extractor, which will emit a chlorophyll colored fluid. When the juice has been extracted, proceed with the intake.

Take celery juice daily and at least half an hour away from meals. In addition, to take full advantage of its benefits, the juice should always be taken on an empty stomach. The results will not be long in coming after 1 month from taking it will be possible to evaluate the first improvements in terms of skin, energy and also from the blood tests it will be possible to observe the benefits.

Finally, remember that these are just some wellness tips that are not intended to replace the doctor’s opinion.

So with high cholesterol, digestive problems and fatigue here is the drink rich in vitamins and minerals that we could take.

Recommended reading

Weight gain and extra pounds could depend on the lack of this essential vitamin, here’s how to supplement it to lose weight and stay healthy