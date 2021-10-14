News

with him his son Vasco – Corriere dell’Umbria

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Violante Placido is an Italian actress and singer, daughter of art. Born in Rome, under the sign of Taurus, on May 1, 1976, it is indeed daughter of Michele Placido, famous actor and director, and the actress Simonetta Stefanelli.

Violante Placido, the secrets of father Michele and the sex scene with George Clooney

His film debut occurred in 1993 then he conquered the summit of success. As for private life, with his mother, in 1987, he is moved to Los Angeles. At that time, as he told in an old interview with come to me, was a victim of bullying. TO Today is another day instead she said she felt discriminated against. “I wish I had scream my disgust in my language”, He said long ago.

Loading...
Advertisements
Michele Placido, the love for the 5 children. From the marriage with Simonetta to that with Federica

In his career, in the curriculum, a sex scene with George Clooney in The American. “It was a thrilling scene and for both of us it was not immediate. The truth is usually actors they are never comfortable in love scenes – he pointed out in the past -. However, Clooney is fantastic as a workmate. Years before I had dreamed of kissing him, and the dream then came true. He is a person who he really knows how to put you at ease, also because he is both an actor and a director. “He also acted together with Nicolas Cage, in the movie Ghost Rider and on the small screen it was Moana Pozzi in the miniseries directed by Alfredo Peyretti. As for the love life, the companion of Violante Placido is the director Massimiliano D’Epiro, with whom he had the son Vasco, born in 2013. The two got engaged in 2011, and have never separated. In the past for a long time she was engaged to actor Fabio Troiano. Violante Placido is among the protagonists of Until the last beat, the fiction on Rai1 with Marco Bocci and Bianca Guaccero broadcast on Thursday 14 October.

Back Until the last breath with Marco Bocci: the previews


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
709
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
573
News

Cinema, all films out in October
555
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
480
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
424
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
373
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
335
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
331
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
296
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top