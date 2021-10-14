with him his son Vasco – Corriere dell’Umbria





Violante Placido is an Italian actress and singer, daughter of art. Born in Rome, under the sign of Taurus, on May 1, 1976, it is indeed daughter of Michele Placido, famous actor and director, and the actress Simonetta Stefanelli.





His film debut occurred in 1993 then he conquered the summit of success. As for private life, with his mother, in 1987, he is moved to Los Angeles. At that time, as he told in an old interview with come to me, was a victim of bullying. TO Today is another day instead she said she felt discriminated against. “I wish I had scream my disgust in my language”, He said long ago.

In his career, in the curriculum, a sex scene with George Clooney in The American. “It was a thrilling scene and for both of us it was not immediate. The truth is usually actors they are never comfortable in love scenes – he pointed out in the past -. However, Clooney is fantastic as a workmate. Years before I had dreamed of kissing him, and the dream then came true. He is a person who he really knows how to put you at ease, also because he is both an actor and a director. “He also acted together with Nicolas Cage, in the movie Ghost Rider and on the small screen it was Moana Pozzi in the miniseries directed by Alfredo Peyretti. As for the love life, the companion of Violante Placido is the director Massimiliano D’Epiro, with whom he had the son Vasco, born in 2013. The two got engaged in 2011, and have never separated. In the past for a long time she was engaged to actor Fabio Troiano. Violante Placido is among the protagonists of Until the last beat, the fiction on Rai1 with Marco Bocci and Bianca Guaccero broadcast on Thursday 14 October.



