“With him on the pitch Milan suffered fewer shots”

Luca Seraphim, who spoke to Sky Sport 24, he analyzed the moment of the Rossoneri ahead of Sunday’s match against Naples and had his say on the possible strokes entering the January market. These are his words:

On the winter market:

“AC Milan have made important operations in the last two years in January. Right now you need a defender: you have Tomori, Romagnoli, who has had some physical problems in the last year, and Gabbia, who is a young boy who cannot find himself with great responsibilities in key moments “.

On absences:

Rebic, Serafini, market

“Not only does Kjaer’s lack weigh, but Rebic’s too. In the first few days there was the Croatian, and with Leao and Saelemaekers the defensive phase began. Rebic is a kind of Gattuso, in fact, he was going to piss everyone off at the beginning of the season the Mlan suffered few shots on goal. Without Rebic and with Giroud or Ibrahimovic, Milan continued to score, but suffered more. Now Milan’s game is more hybracentric because they look for him with long throws, and it is easy for that long pass to fail and therefore the action of the opponents will restart, as has happened many times in Udine “.