with him the 4-2-3-1 of Pioli will regain effectiveness

In the pits since early November, unavailable for too long now. A heavy absence, because Rebic’s characteristics are unique in the Milan squad. An offensive winger with a (second) striker quality, an attacking wild card that Mr. Pioli could have made the most of during the season. It went like this, no need to ruminate. There is time to change.

We are almost there

Rebic is finally close to returning. He could already return against Roma, Milan’s first match in 2022, but it is still too early to say for sure. However, not much is missing. With the Croatian back at his disposal, Stefano Pioli will have a “new” fulcrum of the game, a pawn to be moved on the chessboard according to the opponent and the needs. With Rebic (and Leao, of course) the AC Milan 4-2-3-1 will regain its effectiveness, without any doubt.

Now the athletic condition

Pioli’s hope is that Ante can restart strong (as he did at the beginning of 2020) without stopping. Of course, he will need time to regain a good athletic condition, the so-called “match form”, but the coach from Emilia will know how to measure his reintegration. For her part, Rebic paws, because she knows she is important for the team. The Croatian firmly believes in his qualities and hopes to have paid the bill with bad luck.