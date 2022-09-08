“With history nothing has been achieved; there is no favoritism”

2022-09-07

The way to face the game: “These are totally different matches to the ones we have been playing in the league, cup matches are different, we have to face them as such. In this instance, a lot of situations are equated due to the same transit of the tournament that one is accumulating games and minutes and in the cup it also demands a lot of attention. Instead of how we arrived, it is to see how we face it and try to ensure that the entire squad is fine. We hope to have a good start in this first key”.

Medina, in the preview of the game, appeared at a press conference and spoke about the game, where he assured that the story could be greater than Motagua on his rival on duty, but with that he has not won anything; responded to the compliments of his counterpart Francisco Antonio Pearl.

And it is that the blue ones collide in front of the Taurus of Panama for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF League 2022 in the National Chelato Uclés where they will want to take advantage.

Is Motagua favorite?: “In this instance the situations are equated and we all want to get around this key to be in the other instance. Each one will have their arguments and from there it will be seen if they are favorites or not, with history nothing has been achieved, if they have to prove it on the playing field. Against Tauro we are going to have to play a great game and then go to Panama to define it, but I am focused on achieving a good result tomorrow to go to Panama with the possibility open, but there is no favoritism, we have to show it in the game” .

Will you have casualties? “With the squad we are all fine, except for the suspensions (Juan Delgado), with regard to the injured we have Roberto Moreira but the rest is fine”.

Do you already know how to hurt him? “How each one is in their league or the tournament is foreign to what they have to face in this cup, we are not only preparing things and we are having our format and game idea, always keeping the idea clear and from there programming and wait for each match. In that sense, we are aware that we have to play an intelligent game and where we can bring out our virtues and have arguments to stay with the commitment. Tauro has a great squad and we will take full care of their players”.

He responds to praise from the DT del Tauro who said they would face the best in Honduras: “First, thank you for the words and the concept, without a doubt we have to revalidate it and sustain it throughout the tournament. Today we have the ease of being at the top of the championship but that doesn’t mean anything because there are many dates ahead of us, we haven’t finished the first lap and we are aware that to achieve that we still have to ride for a long time. But that one is better or not, if one feels that way, the truth is not. Things on the pitch are equal, each one studies the rival and from there things have to be analyzed in each match, but we’re on the right track”.