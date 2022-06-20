With “Honestly, Nevermind”, Drake is reincarnated as a dancefloor pasha

Released by surprise, this seventh studio album by the Canadian rapper, marked by the house of the South African producer Black Coffee, delights with its sound shift. But damn annoying by its eternal macho lover prism.

Is Drake resting on his laurels? This is the vivid impression that his last album left us, Certified Lover Boy, released in early September 2021. The Canadian rapper appeared there as the beneficiary of the colossal success of his romantic lover rap, wise in the productions as in the texts, entirely devoted to his sentimental setbacks and their resolution – or not. A comfortable way not to confuse his fans and to capitalize on an “easy” success, with a view to the eternal rap game and its competition with Kanye West. Since then, the two most popular rappers on the planet have obviously patched things up by sharing the poster for an extraordinary and lunar concert, fueling the hypothesis of a fake rivalry. After that, Drake could peacefully manage his fortune.

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”, the lukewarm response to Kanye West’s “Donda” 3 minutes to read

Honestly, Nevermind, his seventh studio album, landed by surprise (but it’s becoming a habit) on streaming platforms Friday June 17, 2022, however confirms his desire to move forward. Like it or not, Drake has since contributed thank me later (2010), his first album, to redraw the contours of rap, by infusing it with a strong dose of romanticism and song, blurring the lines between pop and rap. His colossal success, regularly crowned by the title of the most streamed artist on the platforms, pushed him to perpetuate a recipe of which he himself seemed to be tired.

On this new album, put in box in six or seven months only, the first impressions, confirmed with the use, draw an exhilarating turn in the work of Drake. Co-produced and co-written by Black Coffee, winner this year of the Grammy for best dance/electronic music album, Honestly, Nevermind turns out to be cut out for the dancefloor, gorged with the house of the South African DJ where tribal music and minimal and funky rhythms intermingle. Pieces like Massive Where Overdrive sound like the soundtrack of summer clubbers, perfect for dancing by the beach, a cocktail in your hand and your feet in the water.

Audacity and inventiveness

Some detect Drake’s concern for timing, a few days before summer and nine months just after Certified Lover Boy and its cover (signed Damien Hirst) covered with pictos of pregnant women. Honestly, Nevermind, a childbirth announced? Drake did not add any to the symbolism. The fans and part of the press have in any case not all tasted this dance turn, so much so that Drake himself, during the release party of the album (if we are to believe his Instagram account) , split a message to express all his serenity: “It’s okay if you don’t understand yet. It’s all good. We are waiting for you to catch up. But we are here. Already on something else. My God. »

On the form, the confusion can be heard. Drake shows an audacity that we no longer knew from his first two albums, venturing into unexpected and pleasant territory, including vocally. He only raps on two songs, Sticky and jimmy cooks, even sharing the microphone on the latter with English rapper 21 Savage. On the rest of the twelve tracks, Drake invests in a much more r’n’b sung register, sometimes subtly highlighted with autotune.

Machismo at its peak

But basically, the inventiveness of the productions contrasts with the vacuity of the story. The Canadian serves up his eternal romantic intrigues, strewn with dubious punchlines (“Your cat is calling my name”), gritty protrusion in a hackneyed lament on lack and desire (Calling my Name). The pinnacle is reached in the clip of Falling Back, a pompous ten-minute short film in which Drake marries a harem of twenty-three young women who parade one by one, delighted to recover their wedding rings as if they were coming to collect their end-of-year diploma. This ultimate variation of his lover character turns out to be boringly heavy and freezes a Drake entangled in his macho archaism. We can dance to Honestly, Nevermind without asking any questions. Or move on.