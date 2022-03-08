With how many doses is the covid vaccination complete?

Marcos López Hoyos, José Gómez Rial, Magda Campins Martí and Joan Caylà.

A complete individualized vaccination schedule for each case. That is the future that the covid passport should take according to immunologists and epidemiologists. Experts from both specialties consider that after experiencing six waves of Covid-19, the Spanish population has a immunity mix acquired naturally and through vaccination, therefore, talking about a complete vaccination schedule should be different for each individual.

Currently, despite the general indication to administer the third dose, the two doses are still considered a complete regimen. However, the scientific literature does not agree that protection from infection is the same in all cases. In this sense, the head of Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology of the Vall d’Hebron, Magda Campins Marticonsiders that the complete regimen with two doses has expired based on the time elapsed: “If they have passed less than five months It has not expired since the last dose, but if more have passed, it has, since it has little protection against symptomatic infection. If we want to advance in vaccination coverage and reduce the transmission of the virus, we have to get the third dose. There are already studies that say that with the third dose we go from a 20 to 60 percent protection against new infections.”

A diagnosis that also shares Marcos Lopez Hoyos President of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI): “It is considered that with two doses it is still complete because It gives protection against disease, but does not protect against infection. The third dose provides antibodies again and it seems, according to several preliminary studies, that it generates more T cells and, therefore, you are more protected. In short, a third dose seems to give a little more protection, but you are also protected with two doses.”

For his part, the member of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, Joan Cayla, is more blunt regarding the expiration date of the complete regimen with two doses: “The complete vaccination schedule must be with three dosesespecially in vulnerable people, although in young people it also provides some vaccination “.

Special distinction for two doses plus recent infection

Another aspect that hinders the expiration of the covid passport with only two doses is if the covid infection has also recently passed. A fact, which according to the Health guidelines, means that you cannot receive the booster dose until after five months.

“If there are two doses and the person has passed the infection It is as if the third dose had already been given. Here it would be important that all the people, who are many, who have self-diagnosed with antigen test and it does not count for the covid certificate they could be integrated. It only counts if you have had a PCR and these people are going to have problems when they want to go down. An attempt should be made to record it”, claims the epidemiologist Campins.

An inclusion that they also claim from Immunology. “It has been shown that hybrid immunity gives more protection than receiving all three doses. Therefore, yesIt would be important to consider the infection at the covid certificate level”highlights López Hoyos.

These different characteristics should lead to a relaxation of what we understand by complete pattern, according to Caylà. “What matters ands show that you are protected or not infected. Therefore, the covid passport must guarantee that the person is protected, this can be due to having three doses, two doses and a recent infection, or even having a recent negative PCR”, explains the epidemiologist.

A personalized Medicine so as not to forget the immunosuppressed

Given these situations, the immunologist Jose Gomez Rial claims that medicine should be personalized. “The indication for vaccination must always take into account the individual risk of developing serious disease and whether the vaccine can provide a benefit that exceeds (by far) the possible risks, which are never zero. If the third dose provides a marginal benefit in young population should not be indicated and the guideline should be considered sufficient with two doses”.

“The vulnerable with full guideline continue to be admitted to hospitals and nobody cares”

For the immunologist at the Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela, Spain is acting erratically with vulnerable people considering that they are protected by having 3 doses. “We forget about them until another round of vaccination begins, to which many will not arrive or will arrive after having been hospitalized and with their added morbidities. The vulnerable with full guidelines continue to be admitted to hospitals And nobody cares. And in a scenario of progressive withdrawal of restrictions, no one is going to continue to care that the vulnerable with a complete guideline continue to be admitted to hospitals, ”she claims.

Campins is in the same vein, recalling that beyond the certificate and the complete guideline, “it has been shown that there is a loss of protection in vaccines with the Omicron variant. Therefore, it is needed a higher level of antibodiesespecially in people over 50 years of age, who should take the third dose.”