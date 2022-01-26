With iliad 5 Gbit fiber you risk surfing mostly at 500 Mbit

An example would be a desktop PC connected to the 2.5 Gbit / s port, a NAS to the 1 Gbit port, and then a smart TV to the third port; all three a cable distance from the router (if you think about it it’s not too common a situation). In the absence of one or more of these, you will always have (good) part of the unused band because each port should have its own bandwidth dedicated to it and not otherwise accessible. But the real problem is another.

To “fill” all the 5 Gbit you will therefore need a device equipped with an ethernet network card of at least 2.5 Gbps (which are not so widespread), and two other devices that they reach up to gigabit each; lastly, one or more devices in Wi-Fi are also needed, those are undoubtedly more common, just think of smartphones, tablets and notebooks.

The 5 Gbit are in practice given by the sum of 4 factors: the 3 ethernet ports present on the iliadbox, each with its own dedicated band that it cannot interfere with that of the others (CEO Benedetto Levi was quite clear on this during the presentation), plus the remaining 0.5 Gbit per second for the Wi-Fi network.

The theoretical maximum download speed of 5Gbit / s overall (up to 2.5Gbit / s on 1 Ethernet port, up to 1Gbit / s on 2 Ethernet ports and up to 0.5Gbit / s on Wi-Fi) may vary based on coverage, degree of network congestion, technology available in the area, capacity of the server you are connected to and use of the Wi-Fi connection.

Let’s read what iliad itself says about it, reporting an extract from the company’s website, then present in the contract itself:

The iliad fiber offer is now available in Italy, and undoubtedly on paper it is revolutionary in several respects, as the company promises. However, you have to pay close attention to the actual browsing speed because although iliad promises up to 5 Gbit / s in download, from what we understand that speed will be practically unattainable for most users. Indeed, the risk is to navigate mostly to 500 Mbit / s : half compared to a “traditional” fiber.

The problem of residual bandwidth for Wi-Fi

According to what was declared by iliad, for the Wi-Fi network the bandwidth available is “only” 0.5 Gbit. And unless it is intended that it is 500 Mbit maximum for each device connected via wireless (but this is not written anywhere, and in any case it would still be a limit compared to the real capabilities of each device and the network itself), this means that you will have 500 Mbit from to share among all the devices connected to Wi-Fi, which are very easily the clear majority of those you will have at home.

Smartphone, Tablet, smart speakerand in general all devices for the home automation (robot vacuum cleaners, surveillance cameras, connected appliances, etc.) connect to the network via Wi-Fi. Most of the notebook you will mostly use them over Wi-Fi, and probably there too smart TV, if not adjacent to the router. All these devices will have at most 500 Mbit of dedicated bandwidth, with all due respect to the 4.5 Gbit of residual bandwidth.

In the case of any competitive FTTH, with 1 Gbit / s in download, there are no similar limits, and a single wireless device can, if necessary, exploit all the gigabit per second available. In other words: making one Wi-Fi speedtest on the iliad network you could go slower than on the competition.

And with the 1 Gbit iliad fiber? Good question! In that case there are no indications on the iliad website, and since the maximum band is 5 times lower, we can venture that there is no breakdown. See that the slowest fiber is the fastest!

So are 500 Mbit enough?

But if the network is a total of 5 Gbit, why impose this distribution? The first answer that comes to mind is precisely to prevent everyone from making full use of these 5 Gbit, to the full advantage of decongesting the network (and perhaps costs for the operator, who in any case relies on a third-party service, that of OpenFiber. ).

Now, let’s clarify that However, 500 Mbit of bandwidth is a lot, and even with different devices connected it is difficult for you to experience slowdowns; the fact is that, in the light of these considerations, the iliad fiber could still be slower than the competition based on FTTH.

All this in regards to the download speed. As regards the 700 Mbit in upload We do not know there are any limitations whatsoever, which would lead us to the “paradox” of having a Wi-Fi with more bandwidth in the uplink than in the downlink.

The solution

We emphasize, however, that a method for get around there would be this constraint, or rather two:

connect one (or more) third party routers to the ethernet ports of the iliadbox and navigate through the Wi-Fi of the latter, instead of with that of the iliadbox

to the ethernet ports of the iliadbox and navigate through the Wi-Fi of the latter, instead of with that of the iliadbox do not use the iliadbox at all: in this case there should be no limits, but the officially supported models at the moment seem to be just a couple (the Turris Omnia 2020 – 345 € on Amazon – and the unpronounceable MikroTik RB4011iGS + 5HacQ2HnD-IN – 256 €, also on Amazon)

We have already contacted iliad about this and we are awaiting a response from the operator: after all, the documentation provided so far is not full of details, so maybe we have missed some important element. If there were any significant news on this, we will certainly update the article.