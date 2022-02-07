with Inter Pellegrini returns, for Mou the first in “his” San Siro

The Portuguese for the first face after the treble of 2010 will face the opponent’s Inter: the Giallorossi captain towards the return, trust in Zaniolo in attack

It will be an exciting first time, but at the same time it will require great coldness. José Mourinho is ready to return to the Nerazzurri San Siro for the first time as an opponent 11 and a half years after winning the Tripletsbut he will do so in a quarter-final of Italian Cup, a match from inside or outside in which his Roma cannot afford missteps. The Portuguese should be able to count on the captain again, Lorenzo Pellegriniand is determined to trust the ex Zaniolo after the frantic final match against Genoa.

Already after the victory over Lecce in the round of 16 he Special One he explained how he should have approached the match: “I’ll have to try not to have emotions, try to play a match like any other – were his words -. I’m sure there will be great respect, because people don’t forget”. The Meazza goes towards full house or almost, with beyond 30 thousand fans ready to welcome him back and, of course, to cheer him on, at least until the kick-off.

Beyond the emotions and suggestions, however, there is to think about the field. Roma will face aInter injured by the comeback suffered in the derby and eager to keep all fronts open for as long as possible. To face the Nerazzurri, the Portuguese coach first of all hopes to be able to count on a Lorenzo Pellegrini 100% again: the captain is almost completely recovered, he will leave for Milan and if Mou decides to field him as a starter he could be the one to make rest Mkhitaryan.

For the rest there are not many doubts about formation: the defense will be the titular one, made up of Smalling, Mancini and Ibanezon the outside space a Karsdorp and Vinawith Cristante and Oliveira to complete the midfield. In front, beside the untouchable Abrahamit will be Zaniolowho will then have to serve a couple of days of disqualification due to the red for protests remedied in the convulsive final game with Genoa.

The Giallorossi club has tightened around the attacker, despite the nervousness for the canceled goal and the consequent expulsion and, as reported by the Corriere dello Sportthe boy also received an encouraging phone call from Gianluca Vialli, who complimented him and assured him of the support and trust of the national team. To beat “his of him” Inter, Mourinho will certainly be able to count on him.