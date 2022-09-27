With its fashion show, SHEIN takes another step towards diversity

Right now, the catwalk craze is in full swing. Beyond Fashion Week, reserved for the elite, other more atypical and eclectic parades are to be watched closely. This is the case of “Rock the Runway”, an event organized a few days ago by the international trade mark SHEIN which goes beyond conventional codes.

This 100% digital show dictated by an electric atmosphere announced the release of a very promising fall-winter 2022 collection. This parade-concert carried among others by Avril Lavigne, star of our adolescence, again sang the praises of inclusion. A one-of-a-kind parade that lives to the rhythm of the avant-garde.

Rock the Runway by SHEIN, an extraordinary fashion show

Clearly, SHEIN does nothing like the others. His “Rock the Runway” parade hit hard again with a breathtaking show. SHEIN for all who caters for all sizes gave a somewhat offbeat foretaste of its new fall-winter 2022 collection. This remarkable launch caused a lot of noise, both literally and figuratively.

With a show combining singing, choreography and original clothing presentationthe “Rock the Runway” parade heckled standards at all levels. The clothes were presented in the most lively way possible. Far from the monotonous comings and goings of parades as we know them, “Rock the Runway” made the experience festive and concerning.

Their secret recipe? Prestigious headliners and rousing performances which invite you to sway. An enticing program that leaves no room for boredom! The outfits SHEIN for all proudly vibrated on these moving bodies. And it wasn’t just any. This year, the cast set the bar high.

Headliners that give the LA to diversity

Between Avril Lavigne punk iconsinger who orchestrated our many MP3 playlists, the dancehall queen Shenseea and rising star Ylona Garcianew Ariana Grande… the tone was à la sorority. At a time when 81% of female artists believe it’s easier for their male colleagues to be known and respected, the SHEIN “Rock the Runway” fashion show gives them a nice spotlight. For SHEIN, art has no borders and it shows in the choice of stars.

This event without false notes which took place in streaming on September 25 sounds the death knell for “banality”. This entertaining demonstration takes on the air of a clip, without the time limit. Depending on the genre of the song, the outfits swing between the festival style, the badass look and the urban approach.

Behind their screens, fashion lovers had a blast. And there was enough to draw the notebook to take notes. The trends for fall-winter 2022/2023 were counted in the hundreds. It would be a shame to miss it!

SHEIN for all : a statement collection for fall-winter 2022

With his collection SHEIN for allthe essential e-retailing site once again emphasizes size accessibility. Since not all women are a small 36, quite the contrary, SHEIN gives birth to clothes adapted to each morphology. Moreover, one woman in five wears a 40 and more than a third of women dress in 42. But a gap persists between supply and demand.

SHEIN for all facilitates the search with very feminine pieces that stretch up to 4XL. Forget large stigmatizing tunics or elastic leggings, this collection offers red carpet outfits. This time, we can afford to copy catwalk looks without breaking the bank. Timeless pieces like the leather shorts Has sulfur rhinestone setsit’s up to you to choose your side.

As in this season the landscapes pull the head, the flashy colors are there. Electric blue, emerald green, fuchsia pink or bright red… it’s our turn to play the assertive divas! Whether you are bohemian, casual, romantic, sensual or a fan of pop culture, SHEIN leaves no personality behind.

Judge for yourself and take a look at their site. Your basket may come out full to the brim. With such charming pieces, you want to walk with your head held high, with confidence. For once, looking at yourself in the mirror is more a satisfaction than an obsession. The collection awaits you right here.