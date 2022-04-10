Sports

With Julio’s hit, Seattle comes back vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Ty France had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, as the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday.

Byron Buxton had given the Twins a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in the eighth off Andrés Muñoz (1-0), who nonetheless took his first major league decision since 2019, when pitched in San Diego.

Julio Rodríguez, a 21-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, doubled leading off the ninth off Tyler Duffey (0-1) for his first major league hit.

He scored on a double by Adam Frazier, who wound up coming home on France’s single.

Diego Castillo struck out a pair during a perfect ninth-inning effort to earn his first save. The Mariners opened the season with straight wins, something they hadn’t achieved since 2019.

For the Mariners, the Dominican Rodríguez 4-1 with a run scored.

For the Twins, the Venezuelan Luis Arráez 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Puerto Rican Carlos Correa 3-0. The Dominicans Jorge Polanco 4-0, Miguel Sanó 4-0.

