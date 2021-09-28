with Kendall Jenner in Versacepolis

.Donatella Versace she does not need to convince us, we would follow her to the end of the world. But if a fantastic journey gets in the way, perhaps at the bottom of the sea, the fashion devotion immediately becomes colored with adventure. So DV for the Spring-Summer 2021 leads us to Versacepolis. Mythological world in the deepest blue of mysterious and distant waters.



To all intents and purposes, the theme of the show – and therefore of the countryside – is a fantastic underwater world where the hosts are Precious Lee, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, the modern muses of Versace. Object of desire: the new La Medusa bag. Inspired by the vastness and beauty of nature, Donatella Versace guides us into the depths of the hitherto unexplored ocean in this campaign captured by the duo of photographers Mert & Marcus.

Every woman is Medusa



“With these images I wanted to give Medusa a face. Or rather, to highlight how she does not have just one because, for me, every woman is Medusa. All of us, with our diversity and our uniqueness, can, indeed, must affirm ourselves. Also through the way we decide to dress. The same is true for men. We live in a world where gender differences have been eliminated and we are granted freedom of expression like never before. Let’s use it and use it well! ” Donatella Versace







Medusa is in charge of Versacepolis and inspires the name of the new line of bags Versace, The Medusa. Each model is embellished with a medallion featuring the head of Medusa. The same detail present on the doors of Via Gesù, 12, the brand’s first headquarters in Milan. The bag becomes the protagonist in a series of shots and videos that convey strength, safety and seduction, key values ​​of Versace and the Spring-Summer 2021 collection.

