with Khloe, she admits, it doesn’t work anymore!

We thought they were inseparable but apparently they aren’t that much anymore. We named Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Guest of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on October 4, Travis Barker’s wife said relationship with baby sister Khloe isn’t what it was back then. “I think that life is not the samesaid Kourtney Kardashian. I think I’m in a different place now”. Now on planet love since she has been making perfect love with her rock star, the eldest of the most famous Californian triplet in the world has abandoned her sisters.

Whose fault is it ? To Khloe and Kim Kardashian who had children around the same time, which brought them closer, despite being their oldest. “I just felt they really bonded. They were going through the same things”, she told host Amanda Hirsch. Before continuing: “That’s when I wasn’t happy with the show (Keeping Up With The Kardashian), partly because of Khloe and Kim ganging up on me. I felt like that was almost all Khloe and I did to Kim, and then they turned on me.”.

No hard feelings though as Kourtney is now living her best life alongside her new Prince Charming. On the heart side everything is going well, on the sisters side a little less, of course, but on the business side, on the other hand, things are going well. Last month, she released a collection of clothes with the brand Boohoo, among others, of which we select the pieces to absolutely shopper.

But among the Kardashian sisters, there is always one that stands out, aka Kim Kardashian, the most influential and the most adept in controversy. And also, the richest. Last month, Kim K splurged on a $70 million mansion in Malibu that was then owned by Cindy Crawford. Kim Kardashian is now building her multi-billion dollar solo empire, but we must admit that her ex Kanye West has something to do with it. Their common point? The scandals. This week, it was at Paris Fashion Week that Kanye West was talked about again, badly. In question, at his brand’s show, the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt from the new collection of his brand YZY. Enough to make everyone angry, including Gigi Hadid who, usually discreet, took to her social networks to give a rant.

Laura Bertrand

