“with Kylian? …” Neymar’s strange reaction to a question about his relationship with Mbappé

It’s an outing that’s been making noise since last night! Brazil faced Ghana (3-0) this Friday evening as part of a friendly match which was played at the Océane stadium in Le Havre. After the game, Neymar Jr, double decisive passer, stopped in the mixed zone for long minutes. A journalist then decided to call him to ask him a question about his relationship with Kylian Mbappé, when the two superstars no longer seem as close as before. ” With Kylian? Tfu… he blurted out, before heading for the exit. It now remains to be seen whether the little “war” between the two is over or whether the number 10 of Paris-Saint-Germain simply did not appreciate the journalist’s question.

