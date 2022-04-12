With Kylie Cosmetics, Kendall Jenner shares her beauty secrets

4th most followed personality on Instagram, Kylie Jenner knew how to capitalize on its popularity… to the point of winning the front page of Forbes in 2018 and being called the youngest “self-made” billionaire in history the following year thanks to a fortune of 900 million dollars in the cosmetics industry1.

Because in addition to being an influential public figure, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also an accomplished businesswoman. Since 2016, she has been at the head of her own brand of beauty products, Kylie Cosmeticswhich created a buzz from its launch thanks to lip kits containing pencil and matte lipstick to replicate for the luscious and envied mouth of Kylie Jenner. It took 5 years – and the partial takeover by the Coty group – for Kylie Cosmetics to arrive in France, during the summer of 2021.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, beauty is a family affair And since the launch of her brand, the young mother has continued to focus on what made her successful: her family (at the heart of the reality show “The Incredible Kardashian Family” (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) since 2007). In 2018, Kylie teamed up with Kim Kardashian, her half-sister, for a makeup collab soberly titled “KKW X Kylie“, from the name of their 2 brands of beauty products. But her best ally is probably her sister, Kendall Jenner. After a 1D collab 2 years ago, the 2 sisters reiterate! Where to find Kylie Cosmetics beauty products and the collab with Kendall Jenner?

The collection Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics – 2and of the name therefore, – will be available from April 13. In France, Nocibé has been chosen to distribute the Kylie Cosmetics brand and it is logically this same chain (and the Nocibe.fr site) which will distribute the 3 products of this very limited edition imagined by the Kardashian clan model. – Jenner!

Lipgloss Kendall. Kylie Cosmetics exclusively at Nocibe´. €18.90

Palette Pressed Pwder Kendall. Kylie Cosmetics exclusively at Nocibe´. €59.

Set of 3 Kendall lip pencils. Kylie Cosmetics exclusively at Nocibe´. €39.

1. Since then, accusations of lying have earned Kylier Jenner the withdrawal of his billionaire title, but his personal fortune is still estimated at $590 million.