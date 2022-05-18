With lace, Yanet García raises the temperature of fans

Yanet García wears a white nightgown and raises emotions

Recently the famous ex weather girl Yanet García showed him behind the scenes of his production for OnlyFans, raising the temperature of his admirers to the utmost.

The model and fitness girl has been vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands for a couple of days.

As you may remember, Yanet García became known for her role as a weather girl on Televisa’s Hoy program.

However, he left television to dedicate himself to social networks, platforms and modeling.

The model has been living in the United States for some time, at first she traveled there to be closer to her boyfriend and to take a leap in her career.

On the other hand, for a few days he has been sharing the photos of the trip he has been making through the Turks and Caicos Islands where he shows his followers this paradisiacal place.

On this occasion, he shared a publication where the production of a video that will be published on the OnlyFans platform is seen.

In it she is seen wearing a super attractive transparent colored nightgown and underneath it she was wearing a bed set of the same color.

Coming soon”, was the phrase he chose to share the video.

It should be noted that there were more than 139 thousand people who reacted to the video and thousands who left their comments:

I love you Yanet”, “How beautiful you are”, “How divine you are”.

It is important to mention that the model has been using the platform for more than a year where she interacts with her thousands of subscribers.

However, in order to view the exclusive content you share on your profile, users must subscribe, and you receive $20 for each user who chooses to subscribe.

This is how Yanet García does not stop surprising her millions of followers on social networks with her flirtatious and attractive images.

On her recent vacations, she has been seen in various photos with beach outfits that steal sighs and raise the temperature, such as swimsuits that show all her beauty.