“With Lazio, no worries. In 2016 I spoke with Lotito … “

On the eve of the match between Marseille And Lazio, valid for the fourth day of the group stage of the Europa League and scheduled for Thursday at 21 at the Velodrome, Jorge Sampaoli, OM technician, presented the challenge at a press conference. These are his words: “First reachable place? All points are important. So far we have not collected enough points for what we have shown on the pitch. We must collect as many points as possible to be able to qualify “. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE CONFERENCE OR SCROLL TO END OF ARTICLE)

MATCH AGAINST LAZIO – “It’s even more vital than the one against Galatasaray. There are few games left and the points are very important. We expect a difficult match like the one in Italy due to the characteristics of the team and the coach. It will be difficult but we have an obligation to win. “.

DIFFERENCE OF CARDS BETWEEN CHAMPIONSHIP AND EUROPA LEAGUE – “In each competition there is a different management. There is less attention in the Europa League than in the league. It will take some time to get used to Ligue 1 and manage this aspect better.”

VELODROME ATMOSPHERE – “Children invited into the turns by the club. I think it is a wonderful initiative. This helps to generate a feeling of belonging to the club. There will be a lot of anticipation and this can push us further. I hope that the boys can get excited with us. We want to show that we do. having many values ​​beyond the result “.

FIRST MATCH – “It was a difficult match and I expect the same tomorrow. They played an important match against Atalanta and Atalanta drew only in the final. Lazio are the toughest opponent in the group. We know they can hurt us above all. in the transitions. We have to stay calm and not get anxious, we have to be strategic and tactical. Lazio is a very homogeneous team. “

SAMPAOLI CLOSE TO LAZIO IN 2016? – “I had a meeting with Lotito. There was this opportunity that didn’t materialize in the end. It could have been a good opportunity “.