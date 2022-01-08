with Maggioni and Giorgino … sensational in Rai – Libero Quotidiano





Gianluca Veneziani 08 January 2022

You too have noticed that the new Tg1 looks like a tricolor version of the BBC or of the CNN? What the hell ever happened to the flagship of the Rai? Has an English-speaking variant taken over to infect the editorial staff with good journalism? Was the public service commissioned by Boris Johnson and Joe Biden? No, more simply, the leaders have changed. Since driving the Tg1 there is Monica Maggioni and deputy director is Francesco Giorgino the way of conceiving the news bulletin has been revolutionized: the hateful pastoni have disappeared, that is, those useless fruit salads of political declarations good only to give visibility to this and that small party, the omnipresence of Luigi Di Maio and associates who had led someone to define the news of the old Giggi 1 management and much more space was given to foreigners.





NEWS FROM OVER THE BORDER – Only in the 13.30 edition of January 4, for example, were there serial reports from Brussels, Germany, France and a double from the USA; even better, in that of 8 pm on January 3, about a third of the news was dedicated to news from across the border with six reports in a row: from Brussels, from South Africa, where there had been a fire in Parliament, from Israel, with an in-depth analysis on Iran and the anniversary of Soleimani’s death, from Turkey on the issue of the devaluation of the Turkish lira and from the United States. Again, the 8pm edition of January 5 was almost half occupied by foreign news: here is the double link with Beijing for the update on Djokovic’s Australian affair, then with Paris, London, Cape Town, Moscow for the analysis of the situation in Kazakhstan and finally New York. Such a broad and detailed look at the world finally made it seem like a serious newscast. Not focused only on gazing at the navel, on telling the baleful Roman political news, the quarrels between the majority and the opposition or between a majority party and the other, or on reminding us how good we are at vaccinating and how much we must be careful about virus but we must not be afraid. Because it’s okay to be pop, try to reach all audiences and limit yourself to doing the homework with simple language and elementary news, but a public service news program cannot be reduced to being a manual of good (and trivial) advice and celebrating the magnificent fate of his own country and his own government, from which he may receive the tissues. There are far more things in heaven and on earth than your acquiescence to power contains.





THE CLEANERS – The practical and symbolic turning point came when, and it is no coincidence, the grillini were purged from the noble floors of Viale Mazzini. With the November clean-up there was not a single pentastellato or pro-tale left at the helm of one of the key sections of the Rai management. So much so that Conte had threatened to withdraw his troops from public service studies, only to be denied by his own and forced to reconsider. And not even that Giuseppe Carboni, an honest craftsman close to the 5 Stars who had helmed Tg1 at the time of the grillism in power, starting from 2018, remained. it has been said that the government of the best got rid of the best in ratings. But with a cultural and informative decline that is sometimes embarrassing. The greatest satisfaction for Maggioni and Giorgino is that, despite the high share of Tg Carboni, they managed to gradually grow their own creation and finally also to exceed the percentages of those who preceded them.





If in the first three weeks the queen edition, that of 20 o’clock, of the degrillinized Tg1 traveled on averages of 22.7% share, in the last three weeks it rose to 23.8% (and who knows what the Giorgino factor has to do with , appointed deputy director shortly before Christmas). If we then compare the last ten days of Carboni’s Tg1 with the last ten of Maggioni’s, we get other interesting results: the old tiggì closed with averages of 23.8, the new tiggì in the same time span is at 25. In short. , the growth is in the quantity of plays, as well as in the quality. Signs that Tg1 and the spectators are doing a great deal of good by detoxing from Rocco, Giggi, Giuseppi and Beppe, that is, from the model that led to renaming it TeleCasalino or TeleConte. Let’s console ourselves: this time the Befana brought beautiful gifts to Rai, and no longer Carboni.