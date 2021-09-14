‘With Megan (Fox) it’s a terrible situation’

The relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is now in the public domain. Not only have there been sightings and paparazzi: the two have also begun to show themselves on social networks.

Brian Austin Green, the words on Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announce divorce

During an interview with “Hollywood Raw Podcast”, Brian Austin Green made it known what his opinion is on Megan Fox (and Machine Gun Kelly). First of all, he explained how he became aware of that flirtation that has now become a serious relationship: “I found out for myself, and that’s all I’m going to tell you. It is not true that I discovered it on social media, or by reading some magazines “.

“I wish Megan all the best. I want him to be happy, for her and for our children. Nobody wants to be next to someone who is not happy. It’s a terrible situation, it all happened at an unfortunate and unpredictable time with the quarantine, the virus and everything in between. The news cycle that has developed is a bit bigger than what we were prepared to face, ”the actor said.

Finally, Brian Austin Green talked about how he and his ex-wife are managing their children. “I think it’s going pretty well on that front. There are no written rules, there is no right and wrong way of parenting. We are learning along the way: the important thing for us is continue to communicate as much as possible. We know that the situation we are experiencing will affect children, but it is up to us, and parents in general, to manage the impact on their lives. It is up to us, whether the separation will be bad for them or whether it will be okay, if they will be able to feel equally loved and safe. Megan and I we respect each other and we love each otherand: simply, things are different between us. Not worse, just different “.